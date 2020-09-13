The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Brian Sean Christin, 28, 12000 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Montana Rae Dorkin, 22, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: battery.
• Amanda Marie Gillick, 39, 200 block of Salem Ave. NW., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Adam Hanson, 36, 23300 block of Corinne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and aggravated assault with a firearm.
• Anthony Lee Heathcock, 49, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: obstructing justice tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, and two counts of tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding.
• Daniel James Peak, 30, 11300 block of Sixth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle.
• Arthur Frank Saucier, 75, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Charles Douglas Smith, 42, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, burglary and petty theft.
• Rohan H. Sutherland, 44, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Christopher Lee Allen, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Darrick Jerry Caliel Archer, 30, 2700 block of Talleyrand Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fiorella Balbuena Beraun, 28, Cape Coral. Charge: remove saw palmetto berries.
• Ashley Steven Dietz, 37, 1300 block of Laurel Ave., Venice. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. A failure to appear charge was dropped.
• Michael Keith McChesney, 62, 1200 block of Price Circle NW., Port Charlotte. Charge: affray.
• Kevin Walter McDonald, 39, 1200 block of Shaker Lane, North Port. Charge: BUI. A charge of refusing to submit to a DUI test after license was suspended was dropped.
• John Daniel Salas, 32, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• David Andrew Soosh, 31, 6200 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: misuse of 911 system.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Myint Holland, 34, 600 Cross St., Punta Gorda. Charge: buy saltwater product from unlicensed dealer.
• Mac Daniel Hoover, 19, 3200 block of White Ibis Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: allowing minors alcohol or drugs at open house, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Winona Maria Zolnowski, 24, 3200 block of Cardiff St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or while having a person younger than 18 in the vehicle, DUI, DUI with damage, child abuse and possession of more than one valid driver's license. One count of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage was dropped.
The following defendant was deemed mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Shane Rodger Sexton, 22, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: escape, grand theft-motor vehicle, petty theft, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and fleeing to elude police.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Santa Baten Box, 25, Fort Myers. Charges: remove saw palmetto berries and harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Juana Box Hernandez, 43, Fort Myers. Charges: remove saw palmetto berries and harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Mary Ann Sielert, 39, 10200 block of Windsong Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $668.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• John William Remillard, 53, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Samuel Japapt Shelton, 22, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to an unoccupied structure and burglary to an unoccupied conveyance. Adjudication was withheld on the charge of grand theft. Sentence: credit for time served and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,415.
• Natalie R. Shkraba, 19, 8200 block of Chesebro Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Trevor Allan Starr, 44, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and criminal mischief. Sentence: 24 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 24, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Pablo P. Alonso, 28, Immokalee. Charge: harvest endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $295.
• Matthew Scott Barber, 34, 5100 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $332.65.
• Khalil Ali Bynum, 25, Orlando. Charges: aggravated battery on an officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Three counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: six years in prison. Outstanding fees: $867.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 36, 100 block of Barr Drive W., Port Charlotte. Charges giving a false name, trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $1,134.
• Gregory Sylvester Curry, 57, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Angela Janeene Gabbard, 49, 15400 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charge was not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 32, 3000 block of SW Bollweirvel Road, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charge: possession of alcohol by a person under 21. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: No jail or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Melissa Joy Vangorp, 37, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting the recovery of property and trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• William Reed Watts Jr., 32, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.