The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Donna Jean Belitsos, 53, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Carlton Duncan Davis, 55, 3400 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of snook less than 28 inches or larger than 32 inches, and violation of executive order pertaining to red drum, snook and sea trout.
• Stephanie Lynn Donaldson, 47, 1500 block of Wise Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of snook less than 28 inches or larger than 32 inches, and violation of executive order pertaining to red drum, snook and sea trout.
• Louis Ted Dorce Jr., 35, 5000 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Gevans Holorat Joseph, 58, 23500 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jennifer Nicole Morales, 36, 23100 block of Utica Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of a dwelling not occupied, trespassing and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Brianna Nadelin, 27, 1200 block of Green Oak Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Marsha Yvonne Needham, 44, 21100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Osvaldo Oliva, 45, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brianna Redden, 36, 2700 block of NW Buck Creek Road, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle.
• James C. Rees Jr., 61, 28100 block of N. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: giving a false name.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Taana Lynn Carlson, 36, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michael Phillip Hains, 42, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or eluding police.
• Aaron William Iliou, 22, 4200 block of Wooley Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance 3 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Christine Anne Kovari, 34, 20100 block of Astoria Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Joseph Porten, 34, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Shawn Michael Deschenes, 34, 13200 block of Rouding Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Warren Douglas Fluharty, 56, 6800 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving when reduced from DUI.
The following defendant was deemed mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Shane Rodger Sexton, 22, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle. A charge of petty theft was dropped.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• George Andrew Dwyer, 34, 300 block of Lawler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: write or send letter threatening death or injury. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $716.
• Jarrod Tremaine Evans, 25, 18500 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. A charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Peter William Gladkowski, 54, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A violation of pretrial release condition was dropped. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 31, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of less than 20 grams of of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Aron Ray Kinder, 28, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing, missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dropped. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,934.
• Diane Krieger, 51, 3800 block of Wentworth St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jamil John Mahshie, 34, 18700 block of Klingler Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Todd Michael Matsinger, 47, 5000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• John William Remillard, 53, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Samuel Japapt Shelton, 22, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to an unoccupied structure and burglary to an unoccupied conveyance. Adjudication was withheld on the charge of grand theft. Sentence: credit for time served and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,415.
• Natalie R. Shkraba, 19, 8200 block of Chesebro Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Trevor Allan Starr, 44, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and criminal mischief. Sentence: 24 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 24, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
