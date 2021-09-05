The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Lisa Ann Calderon, 46, 26200 block of Seminole Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Edward Marvin Haynes, 32, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Kelly Ann Jarrell, 46, 7400 block of S. Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing.
• Matthew Christopher Johnson, 40, 21500 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes.
• Robert Lee Longmore Jr., 35, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jacob Michael Mais, 18, Ocala, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Victoria Lynn Martin, 23, 12116 Margarita Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• William Hull Mills, 69, Mount Gilead, Ohio. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.
• Marne Anne Morrison Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Suzan Naskrent Mooney, 56, 12400 block of Kneeland Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Susan Karen Orlando, 29, 21100 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Vincent Joseph Robusto, 38, Decatur, Georgia. Charge: false imprisonment.
• Michael Lee Santos, 24, 21100 block of Winside Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lori Angela Segur, 55, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Jesse Jay Stocklen, 46, 200 block of Birdle Path St., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Keith Joseph Carmello, 52, 7800 block of Halleck St., North Port. Charges: driving with no motor vehicle registration and driving while license is suspended. A charge of attached tag not assigned was dropped.
• Kimberly Cox, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped.
• Stephanie Marie Geyer, 35, 2000 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Duncan Goin, 20, Orlando. Charge: BUI.
• Krissy Kay Hughes, 41, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• John Henry Wilbanks, 78, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT.
The following defendant was considered to be mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Scott Depue, 41, 21400 block of Valerie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied conveyance while unarmed, resisting an officer without violence and battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Craig Woodson Hardcastle, 36, Chicago, Illinois. Charge: battery. A domestic battery by strangulation charge was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: 84 cents.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Christopher Allen Banach, 30, 22000 block of Roxville Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of attached tag not assigned was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• James Robert Brown, 34, 900 block of Silver Springs Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. A possession of a controlled substance without a prescription charge was dropped. Sentence: 14 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,290.
• Richard Timothy Crago II, 33, 6100 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was dropped. Sentence: 270 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• William John Davis, 56, 24000 block of Tiseo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI-fourth of subsequent offense and refusal to submit to testing. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $5,433.
• Arturo Calixto Fontes De La Torre, 40, Miami. Charge: trafficking in counterfeit cards. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: 32 counts of counterfeiting of falsely make credit card, unlawful possession of personal ID or info for five or more persons, failure to appear, 31 counts of use ID of 20-30 others without consent and 32 counts of possession of a stolen credit card. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Bradley Jordon Greus, 35, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,348.10.
• Deanna Marie Hall, 42, Smyrna, Delaware. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Darrin James Herrera Hall Jr., 26, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,834.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $722.
