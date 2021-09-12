The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Hector Leon Acosta, 59, Miami. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Kathy Ann Barnes, 40, 4100 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Vanessa Maria Caamano, 27, Sunrise, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Anthony David Conley, 38, 5400 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Christopher Robert Costie, 41, 1700 block of Maryknoll St., Englewood. Charges: petty theft and trespassing.
• Anthony Kenneth Coyne, 23, Linkster, Michigan. Charges: criminal mischief, battery and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Patrick Duncan Gammage, 56, 3900 block of NW Valencia St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Preston Harrison, 43, 22300 block of August Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Lorum Hatcher, 31, North Fort Myers. Charge: reckless driving and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• James Raymond Johns, 40, 8300 block of Dorlet Ave., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Sharonda Lashay Johnson, 31, Fort Myers. Charge: petty theft.
• Sandra Lianna Kachelmeier, 58, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Colleen Carol Kossick, 51, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Emily Taylor Lee, 27, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Jayden Tyshawn Mason, 20, 18400 block of Lake Worth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older and three counts of battery.
• Jason Jon Morse, 46, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility.
• Amilca Ayala Reyes, 50, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Aaron James Ristrom, 28, 100 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly conduct, resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat against a public servant.
• Edwin Rosa Jr., 31, Brandon, Florida. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juan Almicar Villegas, 62, 100 block of E. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed and petty theft.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 23, 4800 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
• Joseph Carmen Decina Jr., 74, 17300 block of Dudley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Brandon Jonathan Engell, 28, 200 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.
• Donny Laychaypha, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, fail to obey police and fire department officials, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Darrin James Herrera Hall Jr., 26, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,834.
• Derek Michael Boggs, 32, 600 block of Grove St., Port Charlotte. Charge: smuggling contraband-any cigarette into a county detention facility. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Danielle Marie Cook, 35, 18400 block of Monet Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing upon grounds or facilities of a school. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jason Linus Deel, 44, 500 block of Lowell Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Mark Allen Erickson, 57, 47600 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering 15-500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Christopher Blake Hill, 39, 1200 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,372.
• Heather Ann Kennedy, 42, 23000 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Trevor Aaron Leiker, 30, 1600 block of Charlan St., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Francisco Lopez Trevino, 47, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Michael Alberto Ross, 35, Riverview, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: failure to register motor vehicle and failure to have required endorsement on a driver's license. Sentence: Outstanding fees: $865.
• Heather Maree Sanders, 35, 1100 block of Carnado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of introducing contraband into a county detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Douglicia Williams, 25, Belle Glades, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.