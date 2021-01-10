The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 25, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and petty theft.
• Paul G. Bartolomey, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Melanie Cabrales, 22, 20400 block of Copeland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Sheena Kaye Degoma Diaz, 25, Miami Shores. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kelly Curtis Garcia, 38, 29100 block of Hillock St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Atiana Jakeria Tanee Gil, 27, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Doug James Gow, 57, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Eric Robert Greenwald, 29, Bradenton. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Patrick Francis Heary, 45, 2100 block of Arkansas Ave., Englewood. Charges: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm and DUI.
• Dennis Ray Kane, 64, 5400 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Trena Jo Kidwell, 44, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Frances Helen Lopez, 69, address withheld. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Brian James Maguda, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Courtney Diana Marx, 24, 18000 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Megan Nichole Moorefield, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Zachary Taylor Murray, 26, homeless, Fort Myers. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Rigoberto Penalver Mendoza, 22, Homestead, Florida. Charge: grand theft.
• William James Robinson Jr., 39, homeless, Lee County. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Melinda Sue Rouse, 32, 3700 block of NE Bonanza Park Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sierra N. Rowe, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Joshua Jeffery Schindler, 36, 21000 block of Exmore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Jennette Coryn Souza, 34, 400 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Matthew Walton, 49, 18200 block of Burkholder Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Courtney Michelle Warram, 32, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carrie Sue Wells, 37, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Tamara Kristin Anderson, 38, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Tara Evonne Larsen, 27, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maria Antonia Myers, 25, Brandon, Florida. Charge: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property.
• John Charles O'Rourke, 53, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Grove City. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender.
• Brett Robert Post, 27, Cape Coral. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Jamie Sue Schmitt, 44, 1000 block of Reed Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Donald Joseph Walker, 63, 100 block of Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Joseph Ryan Biggerstaff, 43, Wilmington, North Carolina. Charge: battery.
• Midge Janill Kough, 76, 200 block of Boa Vista St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Gary Christopher Suber, 53, 2500 block of Broadranch Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Jose Ramon Perez Jr., 38, 2100 block of Pagoda Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Erik Louis Beermann, 39, 25700 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Richard Castillo, 29, 4900 block of Palmetto St., Arcadia. Charges: disturbing the peace and battery. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• James Paul Goheen, 26, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Sentence: three days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Lee Louis Jencks, 57, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dequan Jamal Jones, 25, 1800 block of Dragonfly Ave., North Port. Charges: criminal mischief, violation of pretrial release condition and battery. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling and domestic battery by strangulation. Sentence: 364 days in jail and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,489.
• Anastacia Shakala Newsome, 29, Pompano Beach, Florida. Charges: grand theft and giving a false name. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Christopher Lee Payne, 39, 27000 block of Omni Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: commit cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,176.66.
• Tareya Mikai Rhone, 45, 11100 block of SW Agnes St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Janet Santana, 29, Bradenton. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Nelson Joseph Saylor Jr., 53, homeless, Englewood. Charges: assault and criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Anthony Jesse Sellers, 36, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• John Charles Willette, 43, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
