The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Marshall Seth Denn, 27, Plant City, Florida. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon.
• Marshall MacArthur Lane, 27, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Caleb Joshua Mannino, 22, 23100 block of Wilkinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Donald Duane Mazzella, 64, 22300 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Geoffery Ryan Soucy, 36, 100 block of Danforth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court-offender violate no contact order.
• Brett George Thomas, 36, 20300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• James Roger Adams, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Terry Lee Bostian, 56, 6200 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace.
• Justin Andrew Dickinson, 22, homeless. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Eugene Dove, 29, Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Marissa Danielle Eubanks, 23, 100 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Adam J. Magnan, 25, 500 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: dangerous drugs-inhale or ingest harmful chemicals.
• Melissa Dawn Mussone, 37, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Thuan Van Nguyen, 29, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: transit bay scallops from open through closed areas.
• David Lewis Peters, 84, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Patricia Pope, 35, 21000 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Earl Bernard Rinkes, 76, Rio Cuarto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Vanessa M. Wells, 42, 5200 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brett Thomas White, 37, 10900 block of S.W. Hay Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resident game birds/mammals taken from stationary vehicles.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Xavier Jason Hearns, 32, Bradenton. Charge: expose sexual organs. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Cody Lane Locke, 23, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, grand theft-motor vehicle. Sentence: eight months in jail and eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,485.
• Heather Leigh Simon, 38, 2400 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.03.
