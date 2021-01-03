The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• David Scott Albritton, 56, 1900 block of Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ashley Nicole Brightman, 24, 1400 block of Shields St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Ryan Angelo Collins, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler J. Gerhart, 34, Manheim, Pennsylvania. Charge: battery.
• Zachary Michael Gray Kelly, 23, Lehigh Acres. Charge: giving a false name.
• Vincent Armond Grimaldi, 18, 400 block of Capri Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• John Andrew Sauer, 55, Springfield, Illinois. Charges: false ID given to a law enforcement officer and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
• Judena Mae Shafer, 44, homeless. Charge: engaging in public assistance fraud $200 or more.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Charles Calmo Alberto, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• William J. Delaney, 59, 3700 block of SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of mullet in excess of bag limit.
• Stephen Lee Duke, 70, 100 block of Bangsberg Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and two counts of sexual battery on a victim older than 12.
• Beverly Ann Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Venice Road, Venice. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. A charge of giving a false ID to law enforcement was dropped.
• Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 25, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Tara Danielle Snider, 28, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Brett Thomas White, 37, 10900 block of S.W. Hay Ave., Arcadia. Charge: resident game birds/mammals taken from stationary vehicles.
• Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23100 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alexander Torres Cruz, 28, 22200 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possess a vessel part with altered hull ID plate, altering/removing/destroying/defacing hull ID number place, assign same hull ID number to more than one vessel, and forgery of a vessel title assignment lien cancellation.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jovan Caleb Joseph Curry, 20, Fort Myers. Charge: child abuse. Sentence: five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $711.
• Dana L. Oppman, 30, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Mathew Allen Ward, 34, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $402.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Xavier Jason Hearns, 32, Bradenton. Charge: expose sexual organs. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Cody Lane Locke, 23, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, grand theft-motor vehicle. Sentence: eight months in jail and eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,485.
• Heather Leigh Simon, 38, 2400 block of Sunshine Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $780.03.
• Michael Bossen Mayans, 35, 20200 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim 12 or younger by an offender 18 or older and four counts of possession of child pornography. The following charges were not prosecuted: sexual assault by a custodian-sexual battery on a victim over 12 but younger than 16, and using a child in a sexual performance. Sentence: 25 years in prison and lifetime sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $2,426.
• Julene Marie Brothers, 47, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in illegal drugs 4 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were not prosecuted: four counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: four years in prison. Outstanding fees: $53,302.
• Maurice Calvin Browdy, 44, 22100 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $835.
• Terrance Anthony Epperson, 27, Tampa. Charges: attempted sexual battery and battery. Sentence: five years in prison and seven years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,269.
• Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 31, 21400 block of Eldred Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Darrell Howard Hoover, 40, 700 block of Noranga St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jeremy Richard Lorber, 27, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 22 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,002.
• James Brian Smith Jr., 58, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.