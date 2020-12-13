The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Ramona Lyn Bennett, 54, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Lawrence William Brady, 48, Boca Raton, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Kyle Gregory Comstock, 21, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Christopher A. Hardwick, 61, 800 block of Mensh Terrace NW., Port Charlotte. Charges: misuse of 911 and criminal mischief.
• Zachary Parker Isaac, 22, Davie, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eliquene Joseph, 34, Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Travis Locklear, 24, 8000 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Johnathan Patrick Mandel, 43, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Cassi Cai Mann, 51, 27000 block of Omni Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Justin Michael Marquis, 25, 3300 block of Elkcam Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Shawn Flemning Miller, 49, Bradenton. Charge: trespassing.
• Zachariah McClellan Pifer, 31, 2200 block of NW Pine Bluff Ave., Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant.
• Kevin Gregory Ruckert, 54, address withheld. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence.
• Jared Lee Rupert, 33, 23200 block of McBurney Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Maura Odaly Simo, 53, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Raymond Lee Steffen, 60, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Patrick Villatte, 34, 1200 block of Tift St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Austin James Vowell, 23, 6700 block of Bernadean Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Molly Evguenia Wright, 26, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Lizette Alvarez, 50, 3400 block of Sarto Lane, Rotonda. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Taylor Rae Lyon, 33, Austin, Minnesota. Charge: disorderly intoxication. An affray charge was dropped.
• Jessica Angel Picallo, 42, 2700 block of Southwest U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped.
• Tawney Shae Postal Bronson, 29, 10500 block of Sandrift Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sean Ryan Sanders, 34, Sarasota. Charges: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Stephen Frederick Sorrentino, 26, 1200 block of Hollister Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of migratory bird hunting stamp act.
• Eddie Matthew Steinmetz Jr., 32, 6100 block of Oarsman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Daniel Parabak, 64, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following defendant was deemed mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Joseph Lee Viqueira, 31, Sarasota. Charges: burglary to an occupied dwelling and petty theft.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 28, 200 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 36, Seasons Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Another battery charge was dropped. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,574.50.
• Matthew Ryan Cross, 27, 4100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: simple assault. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• John Paul Kuper, 59, 2400 block of Gulf Lane, Rotonda. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,527.
• Jesse Joseph Lavallee, 39, Bradenton. Charge: petty theft. A charge of resisting recovery of property was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Guy Doby Manning, 64, 400 block of Hargraves Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Mario Mendez Gomez, 32, Fort Myers. Charge: unlawfully possessing another person's identifications-four or fewer. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $300.
• Wayne Momolu Metzger, 64, Fort Myers. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Monica Maria Musgrove, 50, 5100 block of S. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Dainis Poksans, 26, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $872.
• Nikki Lee Roell, 38, Sarasota. Charge: giving a false name. A charge of false ID given to law enforcement was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $922.50.
• Jason Adam Talbot, 38, 3100 block of Iverson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail suspended and six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $673.50.
• James Parrish Whiteaker, 52, 11200 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace-disorderly conduct. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Justin Wayne Wilhite, 37, 2100 block of Bendway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary and two counts of maliciously molests any coin-operated vending machine. The following charges were not prosecuted: two counts of grand theft damages property over $1,000. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,330.
• Christopher Paul Zubrycky, 38, 3500 block of Depew St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
