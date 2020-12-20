The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Shane Steven Anderson, 29, 11400 block of Pepper Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Allison Marie Boreni, 49, 13400 block of Bronze Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Darius Jama Brady, 33, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Altrina Cherrell Clarke, 32, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Julie Lestena Jones, 37, 400 block of Solona St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Lauren Rene Lent, 37, 2400 block of Linton Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka Jr., 36, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft.
• Ryan Joseph Maurer, 21, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery by prison or jail detainee.
• Sheila Lynn McBeth, 65, 14200 block Strader Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Lenny Paul Mosser, 69, 7000 block of Waterford Parkway, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ronald Thomas Robinson, 52, 3400 block of Westlund Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Manes Sainvil, 43, 1400 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Anthony Dominic Battle, 29, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Reno Edward Hansen, 26, 600 block of Leach St., Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle.
• Charles Backus Moore, 34, 2400 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Paul Luis Scribner Sr., 38, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Jonathan Villarreal, 19, 100 block of Sinclair St. SW, Port Charlotte. Charge: taking game or crow from motorized or herd vehicle.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Barry N. Clawson, 51, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of alligator trapping requirements.
• Clay Garrett Clawson, 26, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of alligator trapping requirements.
• Jennifer Anne Clawson, 42, Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of alligator trapping requirements.
• Jonathan David Clawson, 41, Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of alligator trapping requirements.
The following defendants were acquitted:
• Shiloh Matthew Hardyman, 35, 7100 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted.
• Gabrielle Alexandria Lacerenza, 34, 4000 block of Gallo St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Anthony Vincent Maurer, 21, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: No jail nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $290.
• Austin James Slaggy, 22, 4600 block of SW Bull Pond St., Arcadia. Charge: improper gun magazine capacity. Sentence: no jail nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $575.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Todd Luis Johnston, 32, Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Paulus Cassidy Jones, 36, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. The following charges were dropped: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Gabriella Grace Pai, 21, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $285.
• Sarah Nicole Root, 35, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: permitting unauthorized operator to drive, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth with intent to sell. Sentence: 38 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Susan Marie Wylie, 53, 2700 block of Ivy St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $771.
