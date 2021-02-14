The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Benny Junior Barnes, 43, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gustavo Alcides Castro Sabonge, 18, Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Ray Ferlan, 63, 2800 block of Shady Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Yoan Ruben Cordero Francisco, 42, 5000 block of Duprell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Juan Gonzalez Diaz, 42, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Michael Paul Gordon, 63, 1000 block of Melville Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jeremy Roy Hendrix, 40, 5400 block of Guide Post, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Mark Ian Lacouture, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trisha Leeanne Major, 33, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christine Ann Mamalis, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• James Scott Pessolano, 48, 4500 block of Luther Ave., North Port. Charges: trafficking in amphetamines-more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christina Rodriguez, 18, 20300 block of Elrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Mark David Routes, 57, 22100 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Judena Mae Shafer, 44, Zimerland, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine.
• Corey Allen Till, 47, 28400 block of Coco Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Richard Anthony Titus, 31, 1000 block of Windsor Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• William Martin Warnke, 63, 14000 block of Black Beauty Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• William James Winterstein Jr., 46, address withheld. Charge: battery.
The following case was closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Dakota Bryan Janovsky, 26, 18200 block of Petoskey Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Michael George Carrasquillo, 40, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fiona Lynch, 49, 21100 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: scheme to defraud. A charge of retail theft was dropped.
• Julio Piedra, 34, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds.
• Jessica Susan See, 25, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Brenda Lee Gray, 49, Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda. Charges: petty theft and burglary.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Michael Scott Alden, 35, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft, one count of dealing or trafficking in stolen property and convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• James Robin Allaire, 55, 6000 block of Pennell Road, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jennifer Ann Barry Tillman, 44, 2800 block of 10th St., Placida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and trespassing an occupied structure or conveyance. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Geraldine Delores Bostic, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Nicole Allison Broadwell, 36, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Lindsey Renea Cook, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of false ID given was dropped. Sentence: 14 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jason Martin Cunningham, 39, Jacksonville. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Rodrigo Garcia, 25, 1000 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ryan James Gros, 41, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Gregory Lee Hartman, 35, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 58, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason Wayne Kenworthy, 40, 20000 block of Sancraft Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 23, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing to elude and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Virginia Evera McDaniel, 44, 1100 block of Hurting Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cleiton Nascimento de Almeida, 27, Myakka. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,390.
• Marvin James Ogle, 51, 1300 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Melissa Joy Philman, 29, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: fraud-impersonate, use or possess ID of another person without consent and petty theft. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,666.
• Faiz Abdul Rauf, 38, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Tayler Mychelle Rorrick, 28, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,120.
• Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 49, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Mykola Semenov, 64, 19000 block of Sheriff Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery and battery on an officer or firefighter. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 48, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 68 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Patrick Michael Sofranko, 41, 100 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Mark Dee Tyler II, 29, 10200 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Kaila Jo Wieland, 27, 7200 block of Sweden Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
