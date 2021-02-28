The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Payton Mitchell Dickinson, 19, 2900 block of Wilson Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: shooting or throwing into a vehicle or dwelling.
• Desmond Lennard Florence, 36, Miami. Charge: make, alter or forge prescription.
• Lela Shireen Hartman, 73, 19100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jennifer Ann Hitt, 39, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Blake Miller, 36, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and driving while license is suspended.
• Jamie Lee Poe, 44, 300 block of San Carlos Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Lynn Smith, 51, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Meagan Vehse, 18, 1400 block of Blue Jay Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jerry Lee Wickes, 50, 1000 block of LaBelle Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant.
• Edwin Alfonso Williams, 41, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Karena Rae Young, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Brendan Michael Allan, 30, Stratford Road, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Becky Jean Douglas, 49, 12400 block of SW Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, fraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of fraud-impersonate or attempt to use ID of another person without consent.
• Skeneino Eddy Francois, 29, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Paul Patrick Gagnon, 69, 1600 block of Griffith Ave, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
• James Clayton Gill, 40, Deland, Florida. Charge: breach of peace.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Joelle Cote, 32, 21900 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introducing contraband into a county detention facility.
• James Edward Kelly, 32, St. Augustine, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended and operating a motorcycle without a license.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Javon J. Richardson, 26, 3100 block of Leamington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: discharging a firearm in public or on a right of way. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $870.
• Tammy Lynne Rocco, 49, 6100 block of Padula St., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Carlos Blake Suarez, 34, address withheld, Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and breach of peace. A charge of exposure of sexual organs was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Ismael Suarez, 30, 600 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• William Wray Walker, 59, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $822.
