The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Shannen Christopher Burke, 48, 4100 block of Hollis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing or trafficking in stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Simon Ermelindo Carrillo, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.
• John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary and grand theft.
• Michael Andrew Minnucci, 48, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.
• Charles Backus Moore, 34, 24400 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: offender violates no contact order.
• Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• John Mark Rawle, 21, 13400 block of Isabell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of burglary.
• Jessica Nichole Ringler, 31, 11800 block of Brookside Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kelsey Kraig Santos, 29, 18100 block of Cheyenne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Gregory Carlton Tompkins Jr., 33, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Manuel Torres Jr., 34, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction.
• Matthew Lyle Weber, 34, Zepherhills, Florida. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect without great bodily harm.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Courtney Anne Church, 28, 1500 block of Virginia Lane, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender.
• Rebecca Andrea Howell, 39, Miami. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Kathryn Louise Mejia, 40, 8200 block of Bessemer Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. A charge of giving a false ID to law enforcement was dropped.
The following case was transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Yenifer Bautista Dominguez, 26, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Lindsey Renea Cook, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of false ID given was dropped. Sentence: 14 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jason Martin Cunningham, 39, Jacksonville. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Rodrigo Garcia, 25, 1000 block of SE Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ryan James Gros, 41, 11200 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Gregory Lee Hartman, 35, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 58, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason Wayne Kenworthy, 40, 20000 block of Sancraft Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 23, 2000 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing to elude and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Virginia Evera McDaniel, 44, 1100 block of Hurting Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 55, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cleiton Nascimento de Almeida, 27, Myakka. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,390.
• Marvin James Ogle, 51, 1300 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Melissa Joy Philman, 29, 200 block of S. New York Ave., Englewood. Charges: fraud-impersonate, use or possess ID of another person without consent and petty theft. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,666.
• Faiz Abdul Rauf, 38, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Tayler Mychelle Rorrick, 28, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,120.
• Christopher Clay Scarbrough, 49, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Mykola Semenov, 64, 19000 block of Sheriff Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery and battery on an officer or firefighter. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Adam Bartholomew Sherkus, 48, 200 block of Sunset Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 68 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Patrick Michael Sofranko, 41, 100 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Mark Dee Tyler II, 29, 10200 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Kaila Jo Wieland, 27, 7200 block of Sweden Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Rick Robert Boisclair, 38, 200 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dwayne Deshawn Donaldson, 39, Winter Haven, Florida. Charges: trafficking in heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of using a firearm while committing a felony was dropped. Sentence: 96 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $53,402.
• Tiffany Marie Farris, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Bryan Luis Lopez Rosario, 30, Bradenton. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joshua Jamake Rice, 43, 20200 block of Lorette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. A grand theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 13 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $861.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.