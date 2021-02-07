The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Olivia Dane Alfarone, 27, Longboat Key. Charge: battery.
• Cody Wilburn Barnum, 26, Farris, Texas. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael John Bebon, 47, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and dealing in stolen property.
• Samantha Marie Bedwell, 32, Port Richey, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Randel Lucien Bibens, 51, 15800 block of Aqua Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property.
• Justin D. Carver, 34, 29300 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ronald Lamar Cole II, 51, Cole Brothers Drive, Placida. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Matthew James Considine, 21, address withheld, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Travis Carter Costello, 47, 1400 block of SE Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Brittany Deardoff, 38, 2400 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Avrean Ody Faz, 23, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Stephanie Lynn Hogan, 47, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: introducing contraband into a county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, permitting unauthorized operator to drive and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Austin Kosicki, 26, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jesse Byron Leahy, 44, Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Eric Scott Masalko, 34, 300 block of Border St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Frankie Nicholson, 43, 3400 block of Montclear Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Edward Paige III, 34, 19500 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Carolyn Eulena Pilgrim, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license is permanently revoked.
• Jacob Wayne Sharpe, 21, 600 block of Via Cala, Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Miranda Sicard, 25, Fort Myers. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Nicholas Paul Soucy, 24, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kenneth Ray Stockstill, 62, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Devon Marquis Turner, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Leigh Umphries, 39, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Michelle Lynne Wagoner, 44, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Tanya Elizabeth Waterous, 39, 100 block of Presque Isle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Xenakerib Xavier Zapata Benavidez, 32, Miami Gardens. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false name.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 32, 900 block of Andrews Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Berenice Ceja Contreras, 33, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Robert Owen Gunnells III, 38, 21200 block of Gaylord Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Charles Hamant, 64, 700 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Richard Raul Rendon, 34, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Lane Scott, 60, 900 block of Baer Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Mark Andrew Speth, 18, Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dean C. Zocchi, 41, 4800 block of Hightower Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Zahid Butt, 31, 20200 block of Lagente Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Emory D. Duggar, 44, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ivan Hrytskevich, 30, Agawam, Massachusetts. Charges: size limits-snapper harvested recreationally and size limit-Spanish mackerel.
• Samuel Pernell Jones, 47, 23100 block of Van Buren Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fail to prevent contamination and no adequate refrigeration/ice.
• Joseph A. Krutel, 53, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Christopher Michael Parisi Jr., 22, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: petty theft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• John Benjamin Dobbins, 29, 22000 block of Perkins Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Kaleb Donovan Giguere, 27, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Ludmila Rychenkov, 51, 2800 block of Athena Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: no jail nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $365.
• Michael Russ Moen Manibusan, 29, 100 block of Coconut St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of executive order regulations regarding red drum, snook and sea trout. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Sean Patrick Manown, 30, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A loitering or prowling charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $301.50.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Brian Joseph Baker, 28, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Alyssa Fearn Benitich, 31, Sarasota. Charges: trespassing. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: false ID given, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and grand theft of a firearm. Sentence: credit for time served and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Whitner W. Bettger, 67, 600 block of Riviera Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: commit unnatural and lascivious act. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Danielle Renee Cantu, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent refunds. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jose Miguel Cantu, 38, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraudulent refunds. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Janice Marie Carpenter, 43, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Antonio Rashad Cockield, 32, Ocala, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Cory Thomas Descalzo, 33, 2400 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended and failure to have required endorsement on driver's license. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jonathan Arthur Dick, 45, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 13 months and 18 days in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Ricky Evans, 58, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ashley L. Fields, 23, 9300 block of Nastrand Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Daniel Lyn Fuller, 39, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Peter William Gladkowski, 54, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction. Sentence: 58 days in jail and one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,322.
• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 58, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Fletta Ann Harris, 56, 1100 block of Oxsalida St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $1,170.
• Edward Charles Howarth, 57, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Donna Kristine Kaiser, 47, 400 block of Laverne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud-engage in public aid fraud under $200. A second count was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 44, 5200 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Thomas Francis Quarg, 67, 14300 block of Weeksonia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 11 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $659.
• Michael Daniel Santos, 25, East Point Circle, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and failure to appear. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,137.50.
• Michael Paul Anthony Schoch, 77, 3000 block of Matacumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: corruption by threat against a public servant and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $978.
• Alina Faith Schmidt, 23, 16100 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery on an officer or firefighter, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage and DUI with damage to person or property. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Nelson George Troutman II, 41, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $465.
• Daniel Scott Walchle, 50, 7400 block of Mill Terrace, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Brandi Marcella White, 30, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: six months in jail, six months suspended in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Arthur Lee Williams, 53, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Terry Lin Wolfrum, 40, 5700 block of Beechwood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Daniel A. Yaros, 46, 6100 block of Helm St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Christian Keith Zuber, 37, 21400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
