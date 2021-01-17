The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 25, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of burglary and two counts of petty theft.
• Kenneth Wayne Clark II, 33, West Columbia, South Carolina. Charge: battery.
• Raelene R. Cleveland, 45, 21000 block of Nowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: affray.
• Joel Cossio, 31, Hialeah Gardens, Florida. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle.
• Linette Anne Dishneau, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Leonard Andrew Dorris Jr., 40, 22000 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Madison Hope Frazier, 21, 500 block of Sunset Road N., Rotonda West. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Michael Sherwin Himme, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Scott Holden, 43, West Palm Beach, Florida. Charge: battery.
• John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Allison Hunter, 42, 2100 block of Delta St., Port Charlotte. Charge: affray.
• Jose Alfredo Lopez Lopez, 24, 1500 block of Third Ave., Arcadia. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
• Megan Elizabeth O’Rourke, 34, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Belhensky David Petit, 23, Tallahassee. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ronny Lee Shelton, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Christopher Lee Snyder, 28, address withheld. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and tampering in a felony third-degree proceeding.
• Terry Allan Unger Jr., 34, Sarasota. Charge: battery.
• Tyler Martin Wivell, 23, 1000 block of Biscayne Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment, battery and resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Paul Pierre Brodeur, 36, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Casandra S. Garcia, 21, Naples. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler J. Gates, 32, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Marie Goldberg, 35, Toledo, Ohio. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped.
• Maranda Faith Latour, 22, Dale, Wisconsin. Charge: battery.
• Emely Mervaly Martinez, 31, Pinellas Park, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Linda Marie Thon, 61, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer or merchant during retail theft.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Maria Carmen Gonzalez, 51, Lake Alfred, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Ross Greenlee, 80, 3300 block of Pennyroyal Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Carol Ann Park, 57, 30200 block of Oak Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Johnny Alexander Jr., 45, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Lacey Amber Atkinson, 33, homeless, Lee County. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Alexandra Marie Dean, 28, Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is expired for more than six months and petty theft-three or more convictions. The following charges were dropped: false ID given to law enforcement and resisting recovery of property. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Jonathan Arthur Dick, 45, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $814.
• Daniel Patrick Gilliland Jr., 40, Bradenton. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• William Keith Henson, 50, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• David Richard Lorber Jr., 26, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: false ID given to law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Tina Martin, 52, 2200 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Robert Brian Massey, 26, 1100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jessica Mendoza, 37, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Peter David Owen Jr., 47, 2200 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Phillip Joseph Pascarelli, 43, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Philip Walter Rayannic, 36, St. James, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 30, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jordan Meredith Ritchie, 30, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Matthew Robert Ropp, 20, 4500 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of disorderly intoxication was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $605.
• Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 6200 block of Le Harve St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Jennifer Lauren Smith, 23, 800 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Gerald O. St. John Jr., 32, 1600 block of Woodlawn Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: commit cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $870.
• Mark Phillip Steiner, 43, 1200 block of Lace Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Shane Kristofor Taube, 46, Orange City, Florida. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $620.
• Andrew Vega, 40, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $735.
• Daniel Scott Walchle, 50, 7400 block of Mill Terrace, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Kevin Dewaine Williams, 53, 21500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $640.
• Christopher Paul Zubrycky, 38, Stillwater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $672.
