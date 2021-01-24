The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• George William Goodspeed III, 41, 18400 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Naudwig Jean Baptiste, 39, Wesley Chapel, Florida. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than one valid driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aimme Cole Nichols, 57, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Alexander Maturana Parra, 26, Naples. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Erin Michelle Phillips, 38, Mulberry, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Nadine Ann Sevenack, 34, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trevor Allan Starr, 44, 21000 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 38, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Alan Walter Scholz, 69, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Shane Michael Drake, 18, 1000 block of Summerset St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: No jail nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $575.
• Anthony John Watts, 29, Elm Street, Englewood. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $340.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Anthony Rocco Couto, 28, address withheld. Charges: battery and false imprisonment. A felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation charge was dropped. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,054.
• Christopher Daniel Desimone, 30, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,042.
• Joshua Gerard Dufour, 27, 22400 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,060.
• Christopher Lee McCausland, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register as a convicted felon. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Billie Corinne Moyers, 52, 1500 block of Harbor Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.50.
• Brandon James Nuzum, 27, 500 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000. Sentence: 80 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Matthew Wesley Roberts, 25, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $200. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jack Edward Stephenson, 74, 10000 block of Army Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: taking blue crab without required endorsements. Sentence: No jail nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Robert Charles Weichbrodt, 36, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $771.
• Amy Marie Wilson, 22, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $358.
