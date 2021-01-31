The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Joshua Phillip Browning, 34, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and petty theft.
• Matthew Ryan Davis, 31, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in amphetamine more than 14 grams and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• West David Paul Doyon, 29, 1900 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Keiara Latrica Gary, 29, North Little Rock, Arkansas. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Nathaniel William Gelakoska, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and false statement verifying ownership to second-hand dealer.
• Jessica Gould, 42, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Keith Gray Jr., 21, Opa Locka, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adalberto Hernandez Jr., 35, Lutz, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Eric Wayne Konopasek, 33, 9000 block of Castle Hill Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shelene Rae Laughlin, 51, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property.
• Jason Craig Lee, 45, 17700 block of Kadashow Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• William Raymond Norris, 36, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Erin Deanna Sebor, 25, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel L. Stoddard, 35, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Christina Ann Stoll, 46, 2100 block of Mockingbird St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• David John Trucios Jr., 20, Felton Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Early Joseph Newton Jr., 47, 7400 block of S. Seagrape Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a vessel in a reckless manner. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,340.
• Robert Christopher Unger Sr., 34, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to prevent contamination and no adequate refrigeration or ice. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Myles Coleman Cope II, 32, 33600 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 67 days in jail and 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,017.
• Kelly Lynn McLaughlin, 49, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: false report to law enforcement. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $757.
• Sean Bradley Metcalf, 57, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Jennifer Leslie Royce, 49, 8300 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charge: worthless check. A failure to appear charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Molly Ann Tagtow, 41, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 300 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $689.30.
• Brian S. Venarsky, 42, 1000 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $300.
• Anthony Joseph Vuolo, 34, 1500 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Darius Wilcox, 30, Miami. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: no jail nor probation. Outstanding fees: $470.
• John Charles Willette, 43, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
