The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Maryann Birkigt, 58, 20400 block of Lander Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ian Freemont Crimi, 44, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Abdullah Rashad Dutes, 25, Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Briana Janee Hill, 29, Athens, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance 3 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Arsene Hudler, 35, 500 block of Highlands Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Catera Chyna Jackson, 22, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christina Nicole Moreno, 37, 23100 block of Nancy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle while armed.
• Jason Shawn Secker, 33, 400 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ryan Allen Szuba, 43, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon and three counts of grand theft of a firearm.
• William Edward Woodbury Jr., 31, 1300 block of Wilmette St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jennifer Michelle Hein, 31, Annapolis Lane, Rotonda. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Alejandro Jose Rivera, 28, 20100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: expose sexual organs.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Darcy Ann Neff, 30, address withheld. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Richard John Barbito, 61, 1700 block of Gulf Blvd., Englewood. Charge: misusing 911 or E911 system-fourth offense. A charge of aggravated stalking-threat was dropped.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• William Charles McGuigan, 42, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charges: disturbing the peace and driving while license is suspended-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $922.
• Nicholas Alan Rheinecker, 33, 3600 block of Freemont St., North Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $852.
• Harold Edward Ross, 48, 3100 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting recovery of property. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Beata Brygida Stines, 30, 1300 block of Washington Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jacob Tyler Syrocki, 25, St. Clair, Michigan. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $520.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 700 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $608.65.
• Jaclyn Marie Vitale, 37, 18500 block of Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $307.
• Hal Mark Wander, 23, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and siren, driving with no motor vehicle registration, driving while license is suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Angela Dawn Welborn, 43, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Scott Dale Williams Jr., 24, 400 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• William Jon Withers III, 49, 12100 block of Foresman Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brian Keith Wolf, 51, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and criminal mischief. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Devon Amelia Beck, 37, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $485.
• Brian Keith Brown, 49, 11100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $608.65.
• Dustin Michael Campbell, 31, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,061.
• William Frank Childers, 62, North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is permanently revoked. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Diamond Anthony Davis Jr., 30, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refuse to submit to testing. Two charges of child neglect were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,653.
• Armand Matthew Duval, 36, Fort Ann, New York. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.