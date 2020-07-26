The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Christopher David Derouin, 22, 2100 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of injunction for protection.
• Codi Lee Devan, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Diana Lynn Freeman, 45, 20000 block of Isobar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Coulton Michael Granger, 21, 2200 block of Fintonrod St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Theresa Mae Green, 54, 28200 block of S. Twin Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Jarret William Lee Hughes, 22, 100 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding and battery.
• Resly Eliezer Linares, 22, 1500 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft, using or possessing ID of another person without their consent and possession of a stolen credit card.
• Brian Keith Morris, 40, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Rose Maria Polk, 57, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
• Chad M. Smith, 38, 14300 block of Tugwell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kendall James Snyder, 37, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of an injunction for protection, battery and burglary with assault or battery.
• Anne Traglia, 49, Burnt Store Road RV Park, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Francois Wilkenson, 24, 6200 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Raymond Didia, 66, 2400 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charge: assault.
• James Dean Gregory, 54, 3000 block of Newburge St., Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Miguel Angel Martinez, 31, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. A possession of a controlled substance without a prescription charge was dropped.
• Taylor Nicole Neuman, 26, 25300 block of Sullivan Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Katriece Kiara Rivers, 29, Sarasota. Charge: false info to law enforcement during an investigation.
• Rondale Ankeem Robbins, 30, 3200 block of Rosemary Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: homicide-negligent manslaughter other than by motor vehicle.
• Jacqueline Sohn, 32, 2000 block of Florida Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Sabrina Gonzalez, 18, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Allie Elizabeth Lueck, 21, 6300 block of Tilly St., Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. A charge of affray was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Erick Guadalupe, 40, 8400 block of Gaillard Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Federico Hernandez Carvajal, 25, Cape Coral. Charge: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. A charge of passing a forged or altered prescription as true was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $560.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Brian Norman Richards, 46, 7400 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• Wayne Robert Shafer, 60, 2300 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Michael Gene Schlotzhauer, 55, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Brandon Logan Skehan, 24, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason A. Agarratt, 37, 2400 block of Mistleto Lane, North Port. Charge: failure to redeliver hired/leased personal property. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Michael Joseph Alexander, 36, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Quentin Jarvis Anderson, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Andrew Anderson Avirett, 48, 300 block of Eider Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Coleen Leveron Bailey, 56, 300 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing a harmful new legend drug without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: letter of apology to officers. Outstanding fees: none.
• Michael Christopher Brown, 36, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Michelle Ann Callahan, 49, 21800 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Danielle Marie Cook, 34, 18400 block of Monet Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Another charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $852.
• Colleen Cecilia Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, trespassing and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,804.
• Tanya Michelle Dills, 32, 1400 block of Chamberlain Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Anel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Francesca Ann Esposito, 32, 8100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling a substance in lieu of a controlled substance, two counts of selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, selling a schedule I or schedule II opium or derivative within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $3,508.
• Britni Lee Finken, 31, 22400 block of Donalda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and introducing contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cody Austin Hall, 24, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Robert Michael Jenigen Jr., 57, 100 block of Leland St. S.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and battery. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,713.
• Klayton Lee Keesling, 36, 3400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Hunter Dean Kluttz, 25, Fort Pierce, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 75 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• David Richard Lorber Jr., 26, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: fraudulent use of a credit card, grand theft and possession of a stolen credit card. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fraudulent use of a credit card, using or possessing the ID of another person without consent and possession of a stolen credit card. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,045.
• Ryan Joseph Maurer, 21, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of loitering or prowling was dropped. Sentence: 40 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $522.
• Daniel Patrick McGrail, 35, 21900 block of Haines Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and leaving the scene of a crash. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
