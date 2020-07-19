The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Nicholas James Alles, 20, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Charles Melvin Borovsky, 45, 14100 block of Bethesda Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Julian Cabrera Sanchez, 55, 22100 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Emily Alejandra Cendejas, 18, 1300 block of E. Maple St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, displaying, threatening or using a firearm for a felony offense and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Brian Sean Christin, 28, 12000 block of Venetian Drive., Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling, trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
• Wahkeem S. Clinkscales, 44, Cambria Heights, N.Y. Charge: battery.
• Jason Lee Futch, 47, Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michelle R. Hall, 45, Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Todd Lawrence Kane, 57, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Deanna Dawn Lowery, 30, Broxton, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance.
• Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 34, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terence Jae Minns, 60, 400 block of Chamber St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Erica Rose Polk, 24, 500 block of South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Brian Luis Arce, 42, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Charles Eugene Bailey, 71, 3400 block of Tiffiny St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft-motor vehicle, trafficking in stolen property and false statement verification of ownership regulated metals.
• Ashley Liah Clift, 36, Fort Myers. Charges: battery and two counts of pretrial release conditions.
• Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 30, 22200 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Brennon Tyler Osborne, 19, 23100 block of Donalda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Aidn E. Deconinck, 21, 3300 block of Coquina Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Cody Lane Locke, 23, 4000 block of Elvington Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. The following charges were dropped: possession of a stolen credit card and grand theft.
• Anne Traglia, 49, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Thomas Floyd Hunter, 31, 700 block of Narranja St., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Kayla Mae Sellers Gipson, 21, Palmetto, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $760.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Paul Richard Allen Jr., 36, 6200 block of Chariot St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $771.
• Jesse Jack Alligood, 37, 11200 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. The following charges were dropped: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• William Patrick Bair, 25, 300 block of Mendoza St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Dania Bernet, 32, 500 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft, theft of a credit card and use or possessing ID of another person without consent. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, harassing a witness and possession of a stolen credit card. Sentence: 180 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,516.
• Sean David Bozich, 25, 15100 block of Buswell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Adam Taylor Bradley, 65, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive NW., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of 3 grams or less of a controlled substance. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Brendan Michael Brown, 32, Summerfield, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Timothy Wayne Campbell, 54, 1300 block of Caraboa Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Jeremiah Daniel Cook, 41, 18100 block of Sinatra Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Kara Danielle Cooper, 35, 100 block of Garland St., Rotonda. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Donald Louis Cote, 52, 1100 block of S. Narramore St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Richard Michael Dougan, 65, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Christopher Lee Forbes, 23, 53400 block of Globe St., North Port. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Guerdy Geffrard, 31, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Peter William Gladkowski, 53, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $2,227.
• Sean Allen Gonyea, 35, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Robert Andrew Grudi Jr., 56, 1000 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charge: affray. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• David Lee Harmon, 57, 2400 block of Risken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: trafficking in stolen property and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,456.
• Jack Daniel Hollister, 35, 3400 block of Norwick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device. A charge of trespassing on other property while armed was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Diane Ora Johnson, 65, North Fort Myers. Charge: Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Matthew Christopher Johnson, 39, 21500 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Hunter Dean Kluttz, 25, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped: false imprisonment and conditional pretrial release violation. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• William Cris Mamalis, 55, homeless, Englewood. Charges: reckless driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked-third or more. A charge of attached tag not assigned was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $578.
• Anthony Benjamin Miller, 38, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Joshua Patrick Moore, 37, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,022.
• Jessica Elaine Norris, 37, Lecanto, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Darny Nunez Leon, 27, Cape Coral. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Daniel David O’Brien, 39, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,309.
• Adam Rex Picker, 29, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Michael Frederick Radil Jr., 44, Mango Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 19 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.