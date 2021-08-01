The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Erik Travis Anderson, 38, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Bishop A. Andrews, 23, 400 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Javier Arteaga, 22, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Phillip Jerome Barker Jr., 31, 3600 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nysha Faith Barkley, 18, 10300 block of SW Peace River St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabatha Shanelle Irene Bass, 36, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Todd Burch, 54, 3400 block of Melissa Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Nicholas Martin Chesse, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense.
• Taylor Marie Cooper, 24, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Preston Eugene Hicks, 50, Avon Park, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Christian Tyler Hilliard, 22, 100 block of Chelsea Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• John David McClure, 50, 100 block of Kings Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Alexis Olivero Reyes, 25, Tampa. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Roger David Palmer, 41, 300 block of W. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Rodney Carlton Parker, 51, 25500 block of Gorham Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Bianchie Lourdes Rene, 26, Brandon, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jean Marie Roeder, 27, 11300 block of Kimberly St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• James Dylan Smith, 28, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Cierra Samon Frazier, 34, Hephzibah, Georgia. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Richard Marshall Gatica, 54, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alvin Milton Haggins, 34, Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Cody Frank Matson Peroutka, 34, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Michael George McVey, 54, 6900 block of Roslyn Court, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Krista E. Pappas, 52, 5300 block of 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third conviction.
The following case was dismissed upon payment of restitution or court costs:
• Zachary Taylor Murray, 27, North Fort Myers. Charge: petty theft.
The following defendant was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Donald Matthew Busa, 72, Cape Coral. Charge: exposure of sexual organs.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Bradly Allen Davidson, 18, 5200 block of Malaman Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. A charge of disorderly intoxication was not prosecuted. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $627.50.
• John Anthony Day, 49, Little Gasparilla Island. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed, criminal mischief and petty theft. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $510.
• Olivia Rose Hartman, 18, 21200 block of Chatburn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing marijuana with intent to sell was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $480.
• Mark Anthony Saccullo, 74, 300 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $965.
The following defendant was found to be mentally/physically unable to stand trial:
• Jessie Lozano, 41, 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: robbery with no firearm or weapon, grand theft, obtaining property by fraud and engaging in contracting business without certification.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Mark Alan Alves Jr., 32, 23300 block of Robin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,827.
• Mandy Lee Bermudez, 37, 7400 block of Ashtabula St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of driving without license-revoked-habitual offender, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,280.
• Paul Perley Blasco, 36, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fail to comply with registration law. Sentence: two years of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Edward Michael Borisevic Jr., 77, 23000 block of Madelyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: 16 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $972.
• Robert T. Breeze, 33, West Milford, New Jersey. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 43, 1200 block of McCrory St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $420.44.
• Eugene Robert Brugnola, 62, 500 block of Mt. Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 60 days of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 29, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $434.65.
• William Kyle Campbell, 27, 300 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Sara Cardona, 47, Oviedo, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, fail to register motor vehicle and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sabrina Louise Cole, 30, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: one month in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Jose R. Cremades Hernandez, 50, 23100 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violating a pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $521.
• Kevin Maurice Durrell, 35, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on charges of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana and manufacture marijuana. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Goldie Alexandra Edwards, 22, 4400 block of Belfountain St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,065.
• Christopher Michael Elmore, 33, Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped. Sentence: 13 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Major Franklin Evans Jr., 45, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed. A charge of petty theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Nathan Deshawn Faust IV, 20, 3000 block of Kingston St., Port Charlotte. Charges: flee or attempt to elude police officer with lights and siren and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 38, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. A burglary charge was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Caleb Aaron Fisher, 25, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon-unlicensed firearm. Sentence: 90 days of community control and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Samantha Jane Fout, 36, 16200 block of Mintra Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: two years of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Rene Marie Glynn, 51, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Chester Gene Gunter, 73, Martinez, Georgia. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $867.
• Clifford Eugene Heskett, 38, 11300 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Corey Michael Hogsett, 37, Naples. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Frank Francisco Holbert, 65, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Clarence Jenkins, 67, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. The following charges were not prosecuted: resist recovery of property and battery. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on one count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and one count was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Outstanding fees: none.
• Lorenzo Martinez Avalos, 52, 8600 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: bring a controlled substance into the state, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and 26 counts of possession with intent to sell a new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Todd Michael Matsinger, 48, homeless, Englewood. Charge: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Paul Frederick Meiller, 63, 4000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Jennive Mae Miller, 39, 9200 block of Pine Crest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $985.
• Marilyn Sue Owens, 65, 1300 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 100 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Del Alan Richard Philips, 31, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $770.
• Aaron Eugene Presley, 43, 16300 block of Larocha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,272.
• Michelle Donzella Maria Price, 48, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. A charge of false ID given to law enforcement was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Andres Reyes Mendez, 44, 6300 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 43, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Paul Michael Ryniec, 41, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,022.
