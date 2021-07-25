The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Brandalynn Sue Andrews, 34, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Derek Michael Boggs, 32, 600 block of Grove St., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Julie Lee Boroczky, 22, 2400 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Diony Dodin, 46, Lake Worth, Florida. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed and false ID given to law enforcement.
• Desiree Dawn Dunivin, 45, 9400 block of Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Chasity Nicole Elliott, 31, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Theolous Hart Jr., 64, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of executive order regarding red drum, snook and sea trout.
• Arianna Gabriella Herrera, 23, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Dejesus Maurice Kelly Sr., 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• George Brett Rocher, 36, Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aithaney Glorielle Santos, 28, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Charlene Simpson Siever, 61, Brandenburg, Kentucky. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Daniel Fox Sylvester, 64, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Brandy Lee Tucker, 39, 2300 block of Nugent Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tristan Lee Williams, 22, Alva, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Ernesto Barrientes, 50, North Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Sean Michael Bowman, 22, 300 block of E. Fray St., Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Eddie Daniales Granger, 48, Lakeland, Florida. Charge: regional bag limit-striped mullet.
• Jeffrey Allan Hensley, 35, 25300 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Jesse Dalton Kirchner, 30, 4800 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Jessica Victoria Lewis, 35, 27100 block of Tierra del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Franklin Lee Miley Jr., 31, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: regional bag limit-striped mullet.
• Cody Lee Nichols, 28, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: regional bag limit-striped mullet.
• Michael Lee Nichols, 47, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: regional bag limit-striped mullet.
The following defendant was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Iliana Beatriz Bretones Hernandez, 24, Naples. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fallon Elizabeth Capps Buchner, 38, 4000 block of Flamingo Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Douglas Denning, 30, 1500 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 in damage.
• Cally A. Esposito, 29, 4100 block of River Bank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Curtis Anthony Hooks Jr., 26, Charlotte, North Carolina. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kory Cameron Kossick, 23, 11100 block of Second Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Kayla Puskey, 22, 4000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Robert D. Wilson, 50, 2100 block of Zerby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Sandro Andreu Hernandez, 48, Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a license expired more than six months. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $530.
• Jude Estinfil, 24, Florida City. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of 10 or more counterfeit notes and use or possession of another person without consent. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,285.
The following defendant was found to be mentally/physically unable to stand trial:
• Carlos Alberto Galvez, 49, 1500 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Jamie Robert Bonnie, 47, North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Evelynn Susan Borgos, 33, 3300 block of Sunset Key Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Chloe Rae Burger, 28, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Bren Hayden Butler, 57, 400 block of Ridgewood St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed and criminal mischief. Sentence: 364 days in jail and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Thomas Donald Clemens, 42, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding: $370.
• Nicholas Franco D'Angeleo, 25, 4100 block of Nele St., North Port. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jose Manuel Rivera Gimenez, 47, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: willful stalking. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Bond: $722.
• Roland Howard Hembree Jr., 51, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement was dropped. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Troy G. Herr, 46, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Montel De Marqus Jackson, 24, 300 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charge: driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Sonnoro Diamond Keller, 34, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $967.
• Jared Patrick McGroarty, 38, 3200 block of Oswego St., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $922.
• Joseph Harold Null, 56, 25200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,185.
• Sandra Rojas, 25, Naples. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
