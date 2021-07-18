The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Michael D. Amodea, 34, 500 block of Ridgewood St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older and battery.
• Larry M. Cahill Jr., 39, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm.
• Raymond Paul Carnes III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Denise Rae Colvin, 63, 5700 block of Sabal Trace Drive, North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Lorraine Mock Getty, 62, 7000 block of Sea Mist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries.
• Gregory Stephen Hartman, 32, 18400 block of Kerrville Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or while having a person under 18 and two counts of child neglect.
• Kerriann Elizabeth Jacobs, 32, 900 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery.
• Angela Renee Marino, 45, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerome Richard McCarthy, 35, 25400 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Michael Joseph Mellin Jr., 44, 100 block of Cypress Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fail to report name or residence change, and fail to comply with registration law.
• Edilbray Camelo Perez, 50, 10400 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace.
• Rolf Jody Raabe, 42, Pompano Beach, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• John Francis Roy, 40, 300 block of Gaynor Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Andrew James Schramm, 30, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Richard Howard Schumacher, 31, 1400 block of Coral Ridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: convicted felon fails to register and loitering or prowling.
• Hailey Faith Soosh, 27, 11400 block of Fifth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Tracy Michelle Stein, 55, address withheld. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.
• Glen Allen Stiltner, 40, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Michael Scott Stipp, 43, 2200 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: violate lease of vessel regulations/not seaworthy.
• Taj Cavares Streeter, 38, Miami. Charge: grand theft.
• Teresa Marie Tenbrink, 53, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Amy Skinner Waters, 33, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• John Karl Feller Jr., 37, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• James L. Granato, 78, 7600 block of Palm Island Drive, Placida. Charges: torture an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill, and abandonment of animals.
• Carly Jane Sauls, 36, 2000 block of Wisconsin Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
The following case was dismissed:
• John Paul Addison, 68, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• German J. Rangel, 23, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Jeffrey Lee Scott, 46, 1600 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: molests any coin-operated vending machine and false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $527.50.
• Victoria Ann Sessa, 31, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 36, 20200 block of Xita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $778.20.
• Donald Thomas Sligh, 31, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of an injunction for protection, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. The following charges were not prosecuted or dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,872.
• Jerry Alan Staley, 59, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 30, 700 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and driving with no motor vehicle registration. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• David Ralph Vargas, 57, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Corey Eugene Campbell, 43, Fort Myers, Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Michael Ray Chandler, 41, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. A charge of using a firearm while committing a felony was dropped. Sentence: 15 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,933.
• Jack Dale Churchill, 35, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: petty theft-three or more convictions and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,470.
• Kevin Dale Cole, 52, homeless. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT and corruption by threat against a public servant. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• David Patrick Drew, 26, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Gavin L. Jackson, 28, 1900 block of Education Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.65.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.