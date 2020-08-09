The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• James Willson Banes, 40, 5900 block of Milner Place, North Port. Charge: petty theft.
• Brandon Matthew Facey, 34, 1500 block of Abscott Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trevor Matthew Hohne, 21, 26100 block of Glaspell Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Valenta Hughes, 43, address withheld. Charges: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and two counts of battery.
• Cassidy Ann Ketchum, 31, 1700 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Brian Salcedo, 18, 16th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying/threatening/using a firearm for a felony offense and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Alina Faith Schmidt, 23, 16100 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Rashida Elecia Arscott, 41, 1600 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing.
• Anthony Thomas Chagolla, 51, address withheld. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery.
• Jose Silvestre Cruz Cruz, 23, Oxnard, California. Charge: trespassing.
• David Mark Flamik, 53, 4000 block of San Massimo Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Arianna Schae Kidwell, 22, 6600 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Worthington Keola Miner, 63, Lorton, Virginia. Charge: trespassing.
The following cases were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Jose Antonio Garcia, 60, 1000 block of Malay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Mahesh Rajkaran, 23, 1300 block of Razorbill Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Shane Holden Ghormle Linck, 25, address withheld. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Loretta Margaret Mathurin, 55, January Avenue, North Port. Charge: missile into dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Ashley Ann Johnson, 31, 200 block of Cicero St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Laura Louise Fassett, 68, 100 block of Gold Tree, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. A charge of tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Russell Finley John Gerow Jr., 34, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped: giving a false name and failure to appear. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $836.
• Adrian James Givens, 25, Tampa. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $3,485.55.
• Zachary Ian Hartman, 29, 700 block of W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,170.
• Adam Crawford Huber, 49, Atlanta. Charge: failure to obey police or fire department officials. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Carl Allen Keller Jr., 42, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $652.
• Henry Lewis Kiner Jr., 59, 800 block of Forrest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless, Englewood. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $764.
• Johnny Mack Martinez, 39, 12500 block of Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Maeghan Elizabeth McNanna, 35, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $697.
• Joel Lee Miley, 28, homeless, St. Louis, Missouri. Charges: burglary, petty theft and grand theft. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,154.
• Beth Nicole Patterson, 34, 22300 block of Vick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• John Marshall Read, 29, 1100 block of Maple St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on two charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $860.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Aaron Michael Thompson, 31, 3500 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud-falsely identify self as a contractor. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 31, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Elijah James Washington, 57, 500 block of E. Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,241.50.
• Janet Lea Aud, 59, 18000 block of Lakeworth Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Elijah Jabreil Blyden, 25, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Kristine Kelly Boblits Cadenas, 47, 22100 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: three counts of possessing a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Megan Danielle Brelsford, 36, 11800 S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,632.50.
• Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 40, 800 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Edward A. Cipollaro IV, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery. Sentence: 30 days in jail and one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Chase Taylor Cocroft, 31, 400 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Richard Edward Collier, 23, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jennifer Lee Demarco, 43, 1700 block of Eileen Place, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Michelle Mare Doherty, 31, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Charges: petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Amanda Marlene Evans, 38, 1000 block of SW Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Rusty Shane Fail, 33, 2100 block of Green St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A false imprisonment charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Armando Francisco Gomez Jr., 27, 4200 block of Mallee St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• David Eugene Keppel, 85, Fort Myers. Charge: expose sexual organs. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $471.
• Charice Nicole King, 49, 23100 block of Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A disorderly intoxication charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $685.
• James Edward Kirts, 49, 1100 block of Oceanspray Ave., Rotonda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kayla Lynn Kolomick, 33, homeless, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Tory James McMahan, 41, 12000 block of State Road 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• David Christopher Michael, 56, address withheld. Charge: battery. A false imprisonment charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Denise Louise Morrissette, 50, 22200 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $435.
• Everette Henry Pollard, 18, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: reckless driving when reduced from a DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $759.15.
• Allen David Winslett IV, 41, 21400 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI-third violation within 10 years and DUI-refuse to submit to a DUI test after license was suspended. A charge of driving while license is suspended was not prosecuted. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $2,933.
• Dustin Charles Winward, 31, 300 block of Aurora Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
