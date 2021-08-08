The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 49, 4200 block of Danbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Adina Betancourt Rodriguez, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Gene Matthew Cazeau Jr., 26, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dennis L. Cote, 46, 300 block of W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Catherine Fleming, 45, 300 block of Yorkshire St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christopher Shawn Grant, 40, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Aaron Cody Hoffner, 24, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brianna Rosa Marie Jimenez, 22, 2400 block of Elckam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Holly Ann King, 49, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Zyreke Montell Kinsey, 20, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Patrick McGrail, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Suzanne Rael, 58, 12200 block of Van Loon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Peter James Rothwell, 29, 15300 block of Lemonade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, criminal mischief and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Laura Marie Battaglia, 55, Inglis, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron Todd Breese, 30, 16000 block of Aralia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Michael Travis Caliboso, 50, 100 block of Aurora St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Melinda Denise Devane, 38, Englewood. Charge: fail to file for title transfer within 30 days.
• Dawn Marie Fancher, 48, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender.
• Dannette Marie Helgemo, 47, 34900 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: child abuse without great bodily harm.
• Joseph Stanley Sikorski, 60, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Douglas Mark Stroman Jr., 27, 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
• Jesse Wade Wilkes, 48, 15300 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Christopher Nicholas Grimes, 41, 3300 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Takara Lashay Harris, 31, Fort Myers. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, transportation of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of possessing marijuana with intent to sell was dropped.
• Matthew Scott Kula, 34, 2800 block of Dixie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: uttering a false bank bill, note, check, etc.
• Edwin Orin Mathews, 35, Sarasota. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Douglas Montague, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed electric weapon or device, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Jacob Terry Rickerman, 22, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Terrance Malik Williams, 23, 12200 block of Grouse Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Daniel Robert Hauser, 26, 3100 block of Daytona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violate lease of vessel regulations. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $265.
• John Mark Rawle, 21, 13400 block of Isabell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. Three additional counts of burglary and one count of petty theft were not prosecuted. Sentence: one year of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Thomas John Scallon, 62, Tampa. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $480.
The following defendant was acquitted:
• Ryan Hoyt Bowerman, 24, St. Petersburg. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• William Kyle Campbell, 27, 300 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Sara Cardona, 47, Oviedo, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, fail to register motor vehicle and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Sabrina Louise Cole, 30, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: one month in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Jose R. Cremades Hernandez, 50, 23100 block of Quasar Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violating a pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $521.
• Kevin Maurice Durrell, 35, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on charges of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana and manufacture marijuana. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Goldie Alexandra Edwards, 22, 4400 block of Belfountain St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,065.
• Christopher Michael Elmore, 33, Bunker Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped. Sentence: 13 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Major Franklin Evans Jr., 45, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed. A charge of petty theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Nathan Deshawn Faust IV, 20, 3000 block of Kingston St., Port Charlotte. Charges: flee or attempt to elude police officer with lights and siren and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $700.
• Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 38, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. A burglary charge was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Caleb Aaron Fisher, 25, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon-unlicensed firearm. Sentence: 90 days of community control and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Samantha Jane Fout, 36, 16200 block of Mintra Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: two years of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Rene Marie Glynn, 51, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $772.
• Chester Gene Gunter, 73, Martinez, Georgia. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $867.
• Clifford Eugene Heskett, 38, 11300 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Corey Michael Hogsett, 37, Naples. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Frank Francisco Holbert, 65, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Clarence Jenkins, 67, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft-three or more convictions. The following charges were not prosecuted: resist recovery of property and battery. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jewel Lynn Faith Klein, 27, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on one count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription and one count was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• David Anthony Laskowski, 52, 7300 block of Skycrest St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Outstanding fees: none.
• Lorenzo Martinez Avalos, 52, 8600 block of Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: bring a controlled substance into the state, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and 26 counts of possession with intent to sell a new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Todd Michael Matsinger, 48, homeless, Englewood. Charge: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Paul Frederick Meiller, 63, 4000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Jennive Mae Miller, 39, 9200 block of Pine Crest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Another count of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $985.
• Marilyn Sue Owens, 65, 1300 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 100 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Del Alan Richard Philips, 31, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $770.
• Aaron Eugene Presley, 43, 16300 block of Larocha Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,272.
• Michelle Donzella Maria Price, 48, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing cocaine. A charge of false ID given to law enforcement was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Andres Reyes Mendez, 44, 6300 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ricardo Tito Raison, 48, 3100 block of Terrytown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief and battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,729.
• Barbara Ann Ridgeway, 43, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Paul Michael Ryniec, 41, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,022.
• Erik Travis Anderson, 38, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• James Edward Arwood II, 43, Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of cocaine. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Nicholas Anthony Bosnak, 31, 8000 block of Weyers Court, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Lamaar Joseph Bouie, 36, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Andrea Judith Burns, 49, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft-previously convicted and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Nicole Suzanne Cabral, 29, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Anthony Michael Copper, 21, Charge: lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older. A charge of sexual battery by a person 18 or older on a victim 12 or younger was not prosecuted. Sentence: 51 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $716.
• Chad Bernard Cousar, 33, 28100 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: selling cocaine and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a worship or business. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a worship or business. Sentence: five years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,480.
• Shalene E. Couture, 32, 500 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of petty theft and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A trespassing charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,125.
• Andrew Daphnis, 39, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 22, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A felony battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Kiah Letrice Dupont, 31, Pensacola. Charge: driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Santiago Perez Fragoso, 47, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Raul George Gale, 65, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $738.65.
• Oscar Evodio Gil Silva, 56, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Mauricio Andres Gomez, 38, 100 block of Carlisle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Joseph Joshua Goodemote, 32, Gray Fox Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• James Andrew Tyrelle Greene, 28, 1600 block of SE Hargrave St., Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and sirens. The following charges were dropped: selling cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and using a firearm while committing a felon. Sentence: 12 months of community control and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Joseph Scott Grillo, 37, 900 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,330.
• Nicholas Gary Helman, 30, 1100 block of Seahorse Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Roland Howard Hembree Jr., 51, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction, fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: fail to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Jason Scott Hine, 38, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte.Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Samantha Ann Kardos, 35, Cadillac, Michigan. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Angela Renee Marino, 45, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Louis Martin Mull, 25, Sarasota. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Elizabeth C. Picerno, 57, 1000 block of S. Lassonde St., North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Royston Junior Plowell, 27, 23200 block of Billings Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,294.
• Carmelo Rodriguez Jr., 50, 400 block of Overbrook St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Theresa Rose Santuoso, 42, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,267.99.
• Charles Wilburn Simes, 38, 7000 block of Fugate St., Fort Ogden. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of operating a motorcycle without a license was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brian Michael Smith, 32, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. One count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,400.
• Mark Alan Smith, 66, 42500 block of Neal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Courtney Marie Stansik, 36, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or higher or while having a passenger younger than 18. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Clinton Louis Stockbarger, 44, 1400 block of Algiers St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and sirens. Sentence: 24 months of drug-offender probation followed by 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Kathleen Ann Sullivan, 58, 7200 block of Seamist Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Cody James Thomas, 25, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Steve Adrian Uhler, 25, 3300 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charges: selling a schedule I or II opium or derivative, possession of a schedule I or II opium or derivative with intent to sell, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, two counts of selling heroin, two counts of possession of heroin with intent to sell, and possession of meth with intent to sell. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of cocaine. Sentence: 48 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $4,795.
• Melissa Lee Verry, 44, 4800 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
