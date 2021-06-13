The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Jonathan Joseph Baker, 38, Fountain Valley, California. Charge: grand theft.
• Sophia Black, 32, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Joshline James Cobb, 25, Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Nicole Lynn Dennis, 29, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ryan Patrick Emil, 37, 1500 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jarmal Exavier Floyd, 28, 2300 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Robert David Frame Jr., 54, 1600 block of Glenan Road, North Port. Charge: battery.
• Joseph Samuel Gallegos, 36, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joe Allen Hearns, 45, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Antwan Septien Hobley, 38, 500 block of Wood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Christopher Paul Lester, 27, 20400 block of Albury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Pablo Giovanny Mendieta, 48, address withheld. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation, felony battery and tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Muriel Moron, 53, 800 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Theodore Allen Nixon Jr., 39, 23200 block of McNamee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Reyanh Dizon Phung, 46, Columbus, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Crystal Diane Rock, 35, 100 block of San Benito Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• Crystal Sofia Schram, 35, 300 block of Lamond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Richelle Liane Christine Sears, 29, 21400 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Feliece Crystal Terwilliger, 38, 900 block of E. Second St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Reese Upthegrove, 52, Lakeland, Florida. Charge: BUI.
• Carlos Daniel Valle de la Cruz, 22, Clearwater. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
• Calin Patrick Walsh, 38, 12100 block of Dubarry Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence and aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant.
• Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Christopher Allen Bedwell, 35, Port Richey, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a harmful new legend drug without a prescription was dropped.
• John Karl Feller Jr., 37, 2500 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Thomas Foots III, 64, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT.
• Patricia Marie Holmes, 39, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Lee Smith, 35, 27200 block of Sunset Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Jonathan Ryan Jean, 18, 400 block of E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taquan Emmanuel Johnson, 22, 600 block of Lacour Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abigail Lyn Pembroke, 36, Harnest Road, Placida. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Timothy Dean Stewart, 55, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Justin Thomas Peacock, 23, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,118.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Ronald David Peacock, 62, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kathleen Perales, 51, Bradenton. Charges: petty theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,265.
• Raymond Quintana, 39, 1400 block of Kenmore Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, failure to stop vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,270.
• Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of East Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $927.
• Robert Scott Taylor, 32, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of introducing contraband into a county detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 10 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Gregory Sean Turner, 53, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Nicole April Vela, 41, 1100 block of Rio de Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $685.
• James Darryl Wheeles, 54, 400 block of Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 60 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,067.
• Jason Dean White, 45, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• James Harold Wolcott, 50, 300 block of Wherley Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Justin Lee Atwood, 33, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• James Robert Cole, 33, 3000 block of Villa Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Robert Lee Heltsley, 42, 9400 block of Fruitland Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Steven Matthew Rudd, 54, 4400 block of Warren Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Erika Jo Salerno, 40, 21200 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $822.50.
• Ronald Allen Baugher, 49, 21900 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident unattended with damage. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense, possessing four or fewer identifications, use of false ID adversely affects another, resisting an officer without violence, fail to register motor vehicle and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $403.
• Nicholas Anthony Bosnak, 31, 8000 block of Weyers Court, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Andrea Nechelle Butler, 30, Riverview, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and using a firearm while committing a felony. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Bruce Allen Coelho, 31, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Francisco Cuevas Hernandez, 32, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $902.
• David Daniel Daugherty, 45, Cape Coral. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Joseph Allen Dillow, 42, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jaybrien Carlton Enos, 50, Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Daniel John Foltz III, 37, Darlington, Maryland. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 75 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 48, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Sentence: $665.
• Porcha Shanese Graham, 31, 700 block of Dedication Court, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, introducing contraband into a county detention facility and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: six months of jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Linda Margaret Howell, 60, 2800 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of driving while license is suspended was not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Dejesus Maurice Kelly Sr., 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Kohl Michael Kelsay, 27, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Shabana Khan, 34, Reading, Pennsylvania. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Brittany Lasha Lias, 27, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Jennifer McCarthy, 48, Plainville, Connecticut. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A trespassing charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation time noted. Outstanding fees: $345.
• Daniel Steven Miller, 29, 21000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended and leaving the scene of a crash involving damage. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Lindsey Prince Price, 42, 12300 block of Mellon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Michael Francis Robinson Jr., 26, 2500 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $350.
• Michael Lawrence Sargent, 47, San Matias Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $721.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 27, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $450.
• Robert Douglas Weaver, 45, 22400 block of Vale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,935.
• Anthony Leonard Williams Jr., 32, 22000 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.