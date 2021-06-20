The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• James Michael Acrea, 33, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Isaac James Barker, 20, 5400 block of Kennal St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Mauricio Antonio Blanco Decola, 21, Richmond Hill, New York. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Robert Joseph Brent, 49, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Tyler Paul Cavins, 24, 19200 block of Richmond Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Connor George Cole, 20, 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Lowell Cooper, 53, 600 block of Verona St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Shalene E. Couture, 32, 500 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Jamie Lynn Dixon, 54, 200 block of Lomonde St., Port Charlotte. Charge: giving a false name.
• Zachary Ian Gibson, 21, 18200 block of Yale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Mary Melody Jurkowski, 40, Golfview Place, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Henry Lewis Kiner Jr., 59, 800 block of Forrest Hill Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Marsha Lynn Koch, 57, 21200 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Wesley Donald McMillan, 43, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michaela Lynn Potter, 25, 27000 block of Hillshire Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle.
• Austin Matthew Powell, 28, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Michelle Renee Radinsky, 43, 3600 block of Island Club, North Port. Charge: theft of a controlled substance.
• Pedro Matom Rivera, 21, unknown address. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling while unarmed and petty theft.
• Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 39, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 27, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Steven Michael Townes, 19, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm.
• Veronica Lynn Verbanic, 38, Pepe Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kei'shean Charod Washington, 24, 2900 block of SW Rose St., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking in phenethylamines more than 10 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Barbara Jeanette Allen, 36, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dino Angelo Dentino, 54, 100 block of Sao Luiz St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, false imprisonment of an adult or a child under 13, and obstructing justice-intimidate, threaten, etc., a victim, witness or informant.
• David Leroy Devan, 60, address withheld. Charge: battery. A charge of violating pretrial release condition was dropped.
• Philip Dion Didonna, 46, 26100 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Alissia Mae Hisler, 28, 1300 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: abandonment of animals and cruelty to animals.
• Elvera A. Kraenbring, 80, 25100 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Heath Patrick Podolsky, 47, Pompano Beach. Charge: fail to change boat title.
• Rita Leona Shelton, 43, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Dylan William Vega, 19, 9200 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Christopher D. Corridino, 54, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of concealed weapon license restriction-place of nuisance.
• Frank Anthony Newman, 18, 3400 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Randel Lucien Bibens, 51, 15800 block of Aqua Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Melissa Jannette Smith, 55, 14200 block of Amestoy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: illegal sale of beverages. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $300.
• Thomas J. Sylvestor, 24, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $415.
• Jaime Tovar, 43, 100 block of Roselle Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Caidin McCoy Alderman, 22, 13500 block of Longwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. A charge of obstructing justice-intimidate, threaten, etc., a witness or informant was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $523.55.
• Sean McHugh Baer, 40, 7500 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $785.
• Joseph B. Blais, 80, 24500 block of E. Lennox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: four counts of exposure of sexual organs. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $870.
• Gregory James Bores, 56, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell and possession of cocaine. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Nicholas Matthew Bores, 27, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was dropped. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Ronald Dean Brady Jr., 38, 6400 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• William Jesse Clements, 31, 1900 block of Royal View Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Amanda Marlene Evans, 39, 1000 block of SW Fifth Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Matthew Kyle Franklin, 31, 11900 block of Xavier Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully defraud or attempt to defraud a urine drug test. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Russell Stephen George, 50, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: battery, violation of domestic violence injunction and obstructing justice-tampering in a third-degree felony proceeding. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Darrin James Herrera Hall Jr., 25, 8100 block of Archie St., Englewood. Charge: driving without a valid license. He was acquitted on the charge of fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property. Two counts of refusing to accept and sign summons were dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Edward Charles Howarth, 57, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Gregory Thomas Lemons, 49, 22300 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $335.
• Mary Veronica Michels, 58, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dawnann Lucy Morella, 53, 22000 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kendall Arlo Morrison Sr., 32, 6000 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $1,170.
• David Wayne Neuman, 60, 25300 block Sullan Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $977.
• Dashaun Anthony Reid, 37, 18400 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,372.50.
• Matthew Santiago, 31, 23300 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: none.
• Sashca Daniel Schwab, 34, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $635.
• Marcianno Odell Scott, 37, 1400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person, DUI-third violation in 10 years and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,783.
• Joseph Alexander Skillman, 46, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,480.
• Jesse Jonathan Stout, 31, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 100 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $576.
• Alex Michael Toth, 29, 300 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Robert Timothy Weir, 31, Cape Coral. Charge: stone crab violations. Sentence: no incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $480.
• Steven Carl Welgan, 50, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of an injunction for protection and unlawful sale, possession or transport of an alligator. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,092.
• Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, homeless, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.