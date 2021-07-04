The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Mario Markise Anderson Matthews, 21, 23200 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding.
• Javiere Arteaga, 22, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• George Nicholas Bankuti, 42, Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in 4 grams or more of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
• Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of NW Eucalyptus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronald Rowland Lawrenz III, 25, 22100 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended.
• Robert Jennings Logan, 58, 3100 block of Matecumbe Key Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief-more than $1,000 in damage.
• Wikenson Pandol, 37, address unknown. Charges: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Cadedra Phenizy, 30, 10300 block of Grail Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Judith Ann Remillard, 65, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Andre Dwayne Richardson, 26, Thonotosassa, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Matthew Robert Ropp, 21, 4500 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Eythan Bruce Schroeder, 20, 6900 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: four counts of contributing to the delinquency or a minor.
• Ricardo Oneil Smith, 43, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Alicia Marie Taylor, 29, 1000 block of Robinhood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 27, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Ellis Charles Westby, 23, Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Adam Troy Windisch, 48, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jill Marie Athans Hemmes, 54, 4200 block of Tree Tops Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate lease of vessel regulations.
• William Kenneth Burton, 38, Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Julian Lee Graham, 45, Tallahassee. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle.
• Jeffrey Todd Knavel, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence.
• Peter George McPherson, 44, Queens, New York. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Renee Marie Phillips, 56, 25000 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ella Marie Varvel Davis, 65, 21400 block of Meehan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Brian Patrick Kirby, 64, 6400 block of Blueberry Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Lori Rae Susmann, 64, 7400 block of Sweden Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Nicholette Moss, 19, 22100 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $580.
• Emily Suzanne Paulsen, 22, 9100 block of Carnation Ave., Englewood. Charge: grand theft.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Casie Ann Adkins, 30, 18000 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-previously convicted and trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $880.
• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 43, 1200 block of McCrory St., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• James Matthew Collum, 39, Jacksonville. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• David Alan Davis, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in 14 grams or more of methamphetamine or amphetamine. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: three years in prison and four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $54,050.
• John Calvin Davis Jr., 49, 9200 block of Calumet Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Miguel Joaquin Del Prado Corvison, 45, Orange County, Florida. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $515.
• David Thomas Dion, 37, Oviedo, Florida. Charges: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense, driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense, and refusal to submit to testing. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $4,933.
• Lindsey Ann Ewing, 37, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Alyssa Marie Formaro, 28, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Cassandra Marie Goldberg, 35, Toledo, Ohio. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Jesus R. Gonzalez, 57, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Murray Elmo Holloway III, 40, 2500 block of Grover Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Randy Stefon Humphrey, 33. Charles Town, West Virginia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Rainer Sage Incitti, 27, 100 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 150 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• William Joseph Larson, 33, 1600 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,893.
• Crystal Brooke Maddox, 38, Sarasota. Charges: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, petty theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 36, 300 block of S. Maple Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Joseph Elwood Markley, 52, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine with intent to sell was dropped. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Carlos Rafael Morales, 28, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Melissa Ann Palacious, 39, Sarasota. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Jason Samuel Pearson, 46, 2500 block of Wilburn Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charge was not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,437.
• Dallas Joe Powell Jr., 46, 12300 block of Suarez St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Brian Edward Robards, 58, 11000 block of SW Welch Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Gary Dustin Scarbrough, 37, North Port. Charges: lewd or lascivious conduct by a person 18 or older. A charge of sex battery by a person over 18 on a victim younger than 12 was not prosecuted. Sentence: eight years in prison and seven years of sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $1,969.60.
• Courtney Nichole Trammell, 30, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $876.
• Henry Vallejo Jr., 59, Zephyrhills, Florida. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of smuggling contraband into a detention facility was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $350.
• Tiffany Nicole Wertenbach, 27, 22000 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes. The following charges were not prosecuted: six counts of forging bank bills, checks, drafts or promissory notes, three counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes, one count of violation of pretrial release condition and one count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Sentence: three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Melissa Marie Wilson, 35, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
