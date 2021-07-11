The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Timothy Daniel Backer, 41, 3900 block of NE Ashley Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Geoffrey Michael Allan Doty, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tyler Alan Eastes, 19, 3400 block of Log Cabin Road, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Juan Ramiro Elizondo, 56, Houston, Texas. Charge: battery.
• David Charles Farley, 63, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: exposure of sexual organs.
• Jeffrey Acelain Francois, 30, Anne Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James William Grisham III, 22, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, discharge firearm in public or on right of way or residential property, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christopher Joseph Gustafson, 20, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Alexis Brennae Harrison, 24, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Gertrude Hrabak, 77, 17000 block of Smith Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Floyd David Johnson Jr., 44, 5800 block of Pine Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third conviction and driving with no motor vehicle registration.
• James Robert Koch, 26, 4200 block of Ozark Ave., North Port. Charge: battery.
• James Barnes Lewis III, 72, 2000 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Marcus Jeffrey Lipscomb, 19, 6100 block of Bond St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Keith Michael Newman, 38, Pace, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• James Joseph Raimer Jr., 32, 13400 block of Markham Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense.
• Douglas Antonio Smith, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery, petty theft and burglary with assault or battery.
• Rhonda Anntionette Swanson, 53, 12300 block of SW Lexington Place, Arcadia. Charge: battery.
• Samuel Uribe, 36, Houston, Texas. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Thomas Robert Goulart, 49, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender and violation of driver's license restrictions.
• Steven Edward Morris, 51, 11800 block of Van Loon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of battery.
• Michele Lee Morrisette, 69, 20100 block of Rutherford Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Douglas Rios, 60, 100 block of Francis Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Tara Danielle Snider, 29, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Tinalavoris Antionettemarie Stewart, 38, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
The following defendant was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Neil Jay Anthony, 58, 3000 block of Junction St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Shawn Anthony Badie, 25, St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Another count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,465.
• Kelly Reed Boykin, 62, Castle Rock, Colorado. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction, violate injunction against repeat dating violence and violation of injunction for protection. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,715.
• Robert Dustin Brown, 30, 600 block of Sturgeon Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Aaron Todd Brulotte, 46, 400 block of E. Langsner St., Englewood. Charge: littering 15 pounds to 500 pounds. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Justin Andrew Derose, 36, 9000 block of Acorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Joleen Marie Doherty, 36, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. The following charges were not prosecuted or dropped: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,400.
• Charles Allen Efird, 50, Suwanee, Georgia. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $620.
• Jeremy Stephen Eubanks, 33, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Kristin Nicole Galloway, 36, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Samantha D. Golonska, 39, 20400 block of Albury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Bryan Keith Goodmon, 35, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and failure to appear. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Harold Lee Marlowe, 55, 10200 block of Barker Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 38, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $586.17.
• Rafael Antonio Mazara Jr., 39, Orlando. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $514.32.
• Stephanie Jean McCann, 48, 9300 block of St. Catherine Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $820.
• Samantha Alyse Meyer, 26, 4000 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a harmful new legend drug without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Barry Dean Patrick, 55, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. A charge of battery on a person 65 or older was dropped. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Randy Brian Pillinger, 50, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft from a posted construction site, trespassing in a posted construction site and petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 364 days in jail and 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,330.
• German J. Rangel, 23, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Jeffrey Lee Scott, 46, 1600 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: molests any coin-operated vending machine and false information to law enforcement during an investigation. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $527.50.
• Victoria Ann Sessa, 31, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 36, 20200 block of Xita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft-motor vehicle. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $778.20.
• Donald Thomas Sligh, 31, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of an injunction for protection, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. The following charges were not prosecuted or dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,872.
• Jerry Alan Staley, 59, Port St. Lucie, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 30, 700 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and driving with no motor vehicle registration. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,450.
• David Ralph Vargas, 57, 16300 block of Palmetto St., Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
