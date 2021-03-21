The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Naim Rusel Addeen, 70, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Kelly Ann Davis, 25, 20000 block of Goldcup Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Bobby James Hitchman, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Madeline Claire Mevis, 23, 1400 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Brian John O'Neil, 39, 23200 block of McMullen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michelle Lorraine Osborne, 58, Van Etten, New York. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Paris Lapriest Powell, 47, 600 block of Kellstadt St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace.
• Rachelle Rose Scribner, 36, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Gerald Frank Tinsley III, 40, 21300 block of Coachmen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Yadira Valentin, 22, Cape Coral. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Michael Bryan Cannon Jr., 23, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended-habitual offender.
• Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 37, 2500 block of De Garmo St., North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of domestic violence injunction.
• Jared Cameron Flanders, 20, 4000 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: knowingly, intentionally, unlawfully possess four or fewer IDs.
• Monica Ann Harmon, 40, 11400 block of Eighth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was dropped.
• Jeffrey Allan Hensley, 35, 25300 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police and resisting an officer without violence.
• Kareem James, 23, 22400 block of Albany Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Joseph Lewis, 55, 100 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Joshua Roy Robinson, 30, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possessing opium or derivative with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence.
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc., possession of drug paraphernalia and distributing cocaine.
The following case was transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Kaz Charles Koller, 19, 28900 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: take or possess alligator or eggs without a license.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Jeffrey Donald Nixon, 36, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. A charge of driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent was dropped.
• Casey Alexander O'Neil, 25, 1700 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: expose sexual organs-second or subsequent violation.
• Abigail A. Williams, 40, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Steffen S. Shepperd, 25, New Castle, Indiana. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $860.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Gregory John Beno, 56, 1600 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. A charge of possessing a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $565.
• James Gerald Diotte, 50, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Melissa Lynn King, 41, 7000 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. She was acquitted on the following charges: aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, flee/elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property and aggravated assault on an officer, etc. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $900.
• Avontra Treon Moore, 27, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement and driving while license is suspended with knowledge. A charge of possession of cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charges: petty theft and violation of pretrial release conditions. Charges of assault and battery were not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Rockwell Clayton Swartz, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $902.
