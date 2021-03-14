The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Gabriel Torres, 23, 1100 block of SW Third Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Javier Ventura Cruz, 29, Estero, Florida. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
• Curtis L. Walden, 27, 11200 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Nicole Whaley, 37, 2300 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 25, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Jovan Arso Zepcevski, 82, Fort Myers. Charge: aggravated battery.
• Brian Keith Koundry Jr., 30, 20400 block of Wilkie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Kaufman Killmer Williams, 65, 2000 block of Bal Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury.
• Richard Albert Bard, 37, Tampa. Charges: driving while license is suspended and two counts of failure to register motor vehicle.
• Michael Oscar Broder, 66, 1400 block of Columbian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Julia Etta Chachere, 36, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Juan Jose Claudio, 23, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Melissa Anne Dagg, 47, 4400 block of Callaway St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Shakia Renee Fulcher, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Edger Leopoaend Myers Goldsmith, 31, 22200 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Jonathan Lee Grace, 47, 700 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted Florida felon.
• Ian B. Hemp, 26, 5400 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Dawn McGregor Halstead, 43, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jeremiah Amos Pierre, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Renee Lynn Plant, 71, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Robert Edward Plant, 61, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Aaron Demetris Gainer, 30, 22500 block of Blanchard Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Filipe Feitor Runa Da Silva, 22, address not provided. Charge: battery.
• Murray Elmo Holloway III, 40, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Stacy Lynn Hutto, 36, 27200 block of Witman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Edward Jorgensen, 63, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended.
• Jonathan Michael Sawyer, 28, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Michele Lynn Zwolinski, 50, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription.
• Shannon Marie Acevedo, 37, 3300 block of Middleton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jose Remigio Godoy Galiano, 43, Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tony Ray Magsby, 57, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Mary Sheila Major, 76, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: torture an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill, and abandonment of animal.
• Jennifer Olissa Scaff, 48, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ryan Arthur Spears, 36, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Patrick Jay Walls, 59, Punta Gorda. Charge: abandoned vessel.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Jock Alexander Litton, 28, Wauchula, Florida. Charge: purchase, sell or exchange Nassau or goliath grouper.
• Colby Carroll, 19, 1100 block of SW Suzanne Drive, Arcadia. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Teresa Carusillo, 60, 4700 block of Hillman Terrace, North Port. Charge: follow, harass, cyberstalk another.
• Kerry Marie Mace, 50, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Sasha Sabina Martinez, 21, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Richard Moffat, 57, 24300 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case
• Joseph John Jarvis, 36, 13400 block of Darnell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed. A petty theft charge was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $460.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Freto Anivin, 37, Coral Springs, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Alexander Douglas Keim, 34, 27400 block of Pasto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: transmit of porn by electric device or equipment and six counts of possession of child pornography. Three counts of possession of child pornography were not prosecuted. Sentence: three years in prison and eight years of sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $2,528.
• Joni Chrystalann Manning, 37, 2900 block of S.W. Wallis, Arcadia. Charges: selling cocaine and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church. A charge of selling cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,754.
• Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 50, Lake Alfred, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $36.50.
• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Timothy Cole Anderson Jr., 22, 3000 block of Scranton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Sentence: 18 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Roman Gabriel Christopher, 48, 11200 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of pretrial release condition, battery and battery causing bodily harm. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,518.
• Ian James Coleman, 29, 3100 block of Palm Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Peter Stephen Cracchiolo Jr., 53, 4300 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: failure to register motor vehicle and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Andrew Daphnis, 38, 25600 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Lawrencia Jamesha Dixon, 20, Tampa. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and retail theft. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $904.
• Shane Michael Dominguez, 34, 700 block of Floral Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Sarah Lynn Hayden, 29, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charges: disturbing the peace and trespassing. A battery charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Pamela Sue Hoeksema, 55, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,240.
• Stanley Wayne Hoeksema, 61, Freeman Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,534.50.
• Cynthia Jaye Houfek, 60, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. Adjudication was withheld on a cocaine possession charge. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Charles Jeremiah Runck, 42, 300 block of W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended. The following charges were dropped: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Dylan Eugene Woods, 22, 300 block of Lenoir St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
Compiled by Christy Feinberg
