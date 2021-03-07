The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Paige Rene Almand, 20, 21300 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Breanna Victoria Barr, 24, Key Largo. Charge: battery.
• Christopher Jordan Butterfield, 21, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kirara Cronin, 19, 2300 block of Emerald Lane, North Port. Charge: affray.
• Alexis Dorine Earhart, 38, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Myron Duane Easley, 71, 8300 block of Parkside Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Jason Eric Enriquez, 39, Gardener, Kansas. Charge: battery.
• Joseph Kevin Eubanks, 52, 14000 block of Black Beauty Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Kenneth Daniel Gooden, 31, 300 block of Posados Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Dillon Patrick Grady, 25, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Colleen Ellen Harrington, 39, 2000 block of Wakefield St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Mary Margeret Johnson, 67, 100 block of Leland St. SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Timothy Raymond Kadlec, 33, Hallandale Beach, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tuesday Noelle Krick, 31, 2400 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge; petty theft-third subsequent offense.
• Jason Craig Lee, 45, 17700 block of Kadashow Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lexon Louis, 26, 20400 block of Ladner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Russell Lowell MacDonald, 47, 22900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carly Maxine Mofield, 22, 1600 block of Pleasant Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dale Oliver Mooney, 27, 22400 block of Lewiston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jorge Luis Ortiz, 22, Sebring, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Kelly Michael Richardson, 40, 3100 block of 10th St., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Eric Christopher Robinson, 42, 2300 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Joshua Roy Robinson, 30, 18500 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causes great bodily harm.
• Tony Rodriguez, 28, Miami. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taya Rose Savasuk-Maldonado, 18, 6700 block of SW Kentucky St., Arcadia. Charge: affray.
• Laura A. Stinson, 35, 11000 block of Waterford Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Anthony Thomas Torres, 30, 1000 block of Presque Isle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gabriel Torres, 23, 1100 block of SW Third Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Javier Ventura Cruz, 29, Estero, Florida. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
• Curtis L. Walden, 27, 11200 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Nicole Whaley, 37, 2300 block of Starlight Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lazzor Coy Wheeler, 25, address withheld. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Jovan Arso Zepcevski, 82, Fort Myers. Charge: aggravated battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Aaron Demetris Gainer, 30, 22500 block of Blanchard Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Filipe Feitor Runa Da Silva, 22, address not provided. Charge: battery.
• Murray Elmo Holloway III, 40, 6200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Stacy Lynn Hutto, 36, 27200 block of Witman Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Edward Jorgensen, 63, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended.
• Jonathan Michael Sawyer, 28, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Jock Alexander Litton, 28, Wauchula, Florida. Charge: purchase, sell or exchange Nassau or goliath grouper.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Freto Anivin, 37, Coral Springs, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Alexander Douglas Keim, 34, 27400 block of Pasto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: transmit of porn by electric device or equipment and six counts of possession of child pornography. Three counts of possession of child pornography were not prosecuted. Sentence: three years in prison and eight years of sex offender probation. Outstanding fees: $2,528.
• Joni Chrystalann Manning, 37, 2900 block of S.W. Wallis, Arcadia. Charges: selling cocaine and selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church. A charge of selling cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,754.
• Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 50, Lake Alfred, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $36.50.
• Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
