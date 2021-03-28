The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• John Paul Brennan, 54, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Julie Tonya Chambers, 32, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Kimberly Dione Corbert, 44, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Lazaro Richard Coto Hernandez, 29, Miami. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft.
• Barbara Marie Dias, 58, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Timothy Ray Diemart, 65, 15500 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and driving while license is suspended.
• Cory John Liberacki, 27, Davison, Michigan. Charge: battery.
• Yohanker Paradela Moreu, 37, Miami. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft.
• Jacob H. Peachey, 66, 21300 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ryan Joseph Rocheleau, 44, Watervliet, New York. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding.
• Savanna Nicole Sanders, 24, 20200 block of Benson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a synthetic narcotic Schedule I or Schedule II with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Philip Wallace Stauderman, 56, 2600 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Joann Marlene Stone, 40, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Demetrius Washington, 44, 700 block of N. 17th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Alfred Lewis Young, 53, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jason Gerald Brothers, 42, 3400 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Raul Mendez Cavazos Jr., 38, Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Peggy Diane Ford, 38, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Erna Lyneal Gomilla, 63, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ross Edward Pero, 36, 400 block of E. Shade Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle.
The following cases were transferred to pre-trial diversion:
• Ronald Baez, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida. Charges: driving while license is suspended, two counts of possessing a counterfeit driver's license or ID, and two counts of forgery of falsely emboss or alter credit card.
• Mark Wayne Hudson, 52, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, attaching registration license plate not assigned, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shari Ann Nickolee Jarrett, 24, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: scheming to defraud. A retail theft charge was dropped.
• Sean Douglas Lufkin, 51, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Michael Riegler, 26, Sarasota. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.
• Garry Leon Windsor, 55, 3700 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ellen Louise Winward, 36, 300 block of Aurora St., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Jeffrey Donald Nixon, 36, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. A charge of driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent was dropped.
• Casey Alexander O’Neil, 25, 1700 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: expose sexual organs-second or subsequent violation.
• Abigail A. Williams, 40, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dropped.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Steffen S. Shepperd, 25, New Castle, Indiana. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $860.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Gregory John Beno, 56, 1600 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. A charge of possessing a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $565.
• James Gerald Diotte, 50, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Melissa Lynn King, 41, 7000 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. She was acquitted on the following charges: aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, flee/elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property and aggravated assault on an officer, etc. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $900.
• Avontra Treon Moore, 27, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement and driving while license is suspended with knowledge. A charge of possession of cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charges: petty theft and violation of pretrial release conditions. Charges of assault and battery were not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Rockwell Clayton Swartz, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Sean Patrick O'Rawe, 27, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. The following charges were not prosecuted: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Rose Maria Polk, 58, 500 South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 26, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $835.
