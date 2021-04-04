The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Brandon Howard Ballinger, 33, Yankeetown, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Sheri Ann Caulfield, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Caryn Marie Dangelo, 42, Hull, Massachusetts. Charge: battery.
• Remy Gianni Johnson, 21, 8100 block of Welsford Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction.
• Errol Elliott Mayers, 63, 234000 block of Mullins Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine.
• Donte Jovan Mazon, 28, Sarasota. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Pablo Giovanny Mendieta, 48, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Heather Lynn Pritts, 31, 7100 block of Eldridge St., Englewood. Charges: three counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, two counts of petty theft, criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
• Tristan Eugene Royer, 37, 1800 block of Meadowlark Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon.
• Kimberly Anne Segil, 22, 21200 block of Burkhart Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Judena Mae Shafer, 44, Bradenton. Charge: engage in public assistance fraud.
• Matthew Paul Smith, 35, 7200 block of Belcrest Court, North Port. Charge: felony battery.
• Patricia Joy Smith, 55, 2200 block of Taunt St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud-engage in public aid fraud.
• Shane Michael Smith, 35, Manchester, Connecticut. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Zachary Daniel Stout, 23, 7400 block of Ashtabula St., Englewood. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Krystal Nicole Sunbury Cranmer, 30, Marietta, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Vincent Taylor, 20, 5500 block of David Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody James Thomas, 36, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Devin Latrel Tyler, 30, 9200 block of King Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry Herbert Vanhorn, 68, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Dean Watson, 30, 4000 block of Feather Terrace, North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Victoria Paul White, 42, Auburndale, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Deborah L. Duke, 38, 900 block of McMahon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dino Raffael Liberto, 49, 6200 block of Drucker Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Jeffrey Donald Nixon, 36, 3000 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. A charge of driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent was dropped.
• Casey Alexander O’Neil, 25, 1700 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: expose sexual organs-second or subsequent violation.
• Abigail A. Williams, 40, 1200 block of Sheridan Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor was dropped.
The following defendant was considered mentally/physically unable to stand trial:
• Joshua Shane Crider, 40, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, two counts of introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. The following charges were dropped: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of burglary tools and grand theft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Steffen S. Shepperd, 25, New Castle, Indiana. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $860.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Gregory John Beno, 56, 1600 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. A charge of possessing a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $565.
• James Gerald Diotte, 50, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: none.
• Melissa Lynn King, 41, 7000 block of Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood. Charges: fleeing or eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. She was acquitted on the following charges: aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, flee/elude police with disregard of safety to persons or property and aggravated assault on an officer, etc. Sentence: 36 months in prison and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $900.
• Avontra Treon Moore, 27, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, false ID given to law enforcement and driving while license is suspended with knowledge. A charge of possession of cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charges: petty theft and violation of pretrial release conditions. Charges of assault and battery were not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Rockwell Clayton Swartz, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $902.
• Sean Patrick O’Rawe, 27, 26300 block of Barranquilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. The following charges were not prosecuted: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Rose Maria Polk, 58, 500 South Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $570.
• Brea Elizabeth Swanson, 26, 5600 block of Duncan Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $835.
• Fabio Miguel Costa Araujo, 31, Lehigh Acres. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Christopher Gaylord Gibson, 28, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Tonya Jean Kane, 43, 2000 block of North Hampton St., Venice. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,827.
• Dustin Andrew Joseph Kline, 33, 1400 block of Kenesaw Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude police with lights and sirens, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police with lights and sirens was not prosecuted. Sentence: 14 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,515.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William Raymond Norris, 36, 3000 block of Brampton Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: selling cocaine and conspiring to commit the sale or delivery of cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc., and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 730 days in prison. Outstanding fees: $719.
• Michael Patrick Schroeder, 21, homeless, North Port. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Frank Milton Williams, 37, Fort Myers. Charge: uttering counterfeit instrument. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.