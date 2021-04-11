The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Richard L. Andrew, 54, address withheld. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
• Michael Applegate, 32, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Ben Edward Arrington, 33, 400 block of Bond St., Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer with violence.
• Dominique A. Bowe, 25, 20500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron C. Brooks, 51, 1200 block of Marlow St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Lynda Joanna Brown, 38, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Christopher Brown, 37, 10000 block of Bay Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Trisha Dawn Canedy, 42, 3300 block of Tripoli Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription.
• Tyler Joseph Crawford, 29, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stacie Lynn Dalgleish, 58, 600 block of Errol St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rafael Camilo De la Cruz, 29, Bradenton. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason Linus Deel, 44, 500 block of Lowell Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Sierra Lee Anne Dubois, 28, 27200 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Joseph Ryan Elswick, 37, 13500 block of Foresman Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Danielle Nicole Esp, 27, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Carey Anne Fitch, 50, Palmetto, Florida. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and grand theft of a firearm.
• Kenneth Ashton Freistuhler, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Brenda Lee Gray, 49, Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: tampering with a witness in a non-criminal proceeding.
• Danielle E. Green, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dwayne Andrew Groop, 50, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Johnny Isaac Hayes, 40, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: false imprisonment.
• Susan Louise Heller, 49, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Juvenal Hernandez, 41, unknown address, Arcadia. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer.
• Ignacio Morales Herrera, 40, Thonotosassa, Florida. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Kevin Marshall Hicks, 39, Bradenton. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Robiel Hidalgo Hernandez, 55, Lehigh Acres. Charges: grand theft of vehicle and resisting an officer without violence.
• Malachi Daniel Jeffs, 19, 1000 block of Redbay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Angela Sue Martin, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly Joy Mattox, 50, 2400 block of SE Quail Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elijah Zane McMillan, 28, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jack Matthew Mueller, 18, 300 block of Hazel Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Fredy Nerey Valcarcel, 48, Lehigh Acres. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle.
• Jakkob Andrew Robinson, 32, 500 block of NW Beal St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fail to redeliver hired/leased personal property.
• Nick Charles Schmader, 49, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• James Fredrick Simkins, 41, 21300 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction.
• Jason Ryan Stevens, 46, 1300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gerald Frank Tinsley III, 40, 21300 block of Coachmen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of petty theft, criminal mischief, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and trespassing.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Kimtrari Davis, 56, North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald James Brown Henry, 34, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: store, leave or abandon derelict vessel.
• Jesse Ryan Yip, 33, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: selling cocaine and conspiring to commit the sale or delivery of cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc., and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 730 days in prison. Outstanding fees: $719.
• Michael Patrick Schroeder, 21, homeless, North Port. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Frank Milton Williams, 37, Fort Myers. Charge: uttering counterfeit instrument. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Scott Clark Abbott, 63, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $872.50.
• Cody Ray Arney, 28, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. A charge of threat with death or seriously bodily harm to law enforcement was not prosecuted. Sentence: 20 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ryley Lawrence Fisher, 25, 1200 block of Beekman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kevin Fretwell, 37, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Joshua Jacob Hicks, 34, 12100 block of Diversey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Donald Lewis St. James, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $627.65.
• Diane Colleen Thomas, 38, 3800 block of Bartigon Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
