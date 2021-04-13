The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• James Fredrick Simkins, 41, 21300 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction.
• Jason Ryan Stevens, 46, 1300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gerald Frank Tinsley III, 40, 21300 block of Coachmen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of petty theft, criminal mischief, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and trespassing.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Kimtrari Davis, 56, North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Donald James Brown Henry, 34, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: store, leave or abandon derelict vessel.
• Jesse Ryan Yip, 33, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• James Howard Scholtz, 45, 2000 block of Laurel Ave., Englewood. Charges: selling cocaine and conspiring to commit the sale or delivery of cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc., and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 730 days in prison. Outstanding fees: $719.
• Michael Patrick Schroeder, 21, homeless, North Port. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Frank Milton Williams, 37, Fort Myers. Charge: uttering counterfeit instrument. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Scott Clark Abbott, 63, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $872.50.
• Cody Ray Arney, 28, 22500 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. A charge of threat with death or seriously bodily harm to law enforcement was not prosecuted. Sentence: 20 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ryley Lawrence Fisher, 25, 1200 block of Beekman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A battery charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kevin Fretwell, 37, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,188.
• Joshua Jacob Hicks, 34, 12100 block of Diversey Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Donald Lewis St. James, 39, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $627.65.
• Diane Colleen Thomas, 38, 3800 block of Bartigon Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $485.
