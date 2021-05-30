The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Casie Ann Adkins, 30, 18000 block of Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Daphne Lorraine Antenor, 41, 200 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Andrew Anderson Avirett, 49, 1200 block of Flamingo Ave., Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Christian Barber, 31, Schenectady, New York. Charge: battery.
• Lorena Betancourt, 26, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
• Lakin Tayler Bontjes, 20, Golfview Road South, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 31, 2300 block of S.W. U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adam Philip Britton, 44, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Elaine Anna Callahan, 31, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• William Sidney Crow Jr., 40, 200 block of Waterway Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Carlton Charles Cumberbatch, 80, 1200 block of Alward St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on a person 65 years or older and battery.
• Christopher Daniel Desimone, 30, 2800 block of Magnolia Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Anel Angel Estremera, 34, 22340 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph J. Goodemate, 32, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Caden Nikolas Hays, 21, 13400 block of Gold Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jonathan Michael Holman, 35, 1200 block of Barton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Eezay Kendley, 39, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Brian Keith Morris, 41, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Danielle Leigh Neff, 23, 8400 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Austin Joseph Paquin, 28, 1600 block of Winston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ashley Ann Parabak, 33, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Lee Pearson, 34, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rachel Ann Pilon, 22, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anthony Antwaine Prevost, 34, 1000 block of Buena Vista Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron Douglas Rodino, 36, 1200 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Alissa Brooke Seybold, 22, 3400 block of Catskill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate a domestic violence injunction.
• Amanda Meta Silvestri, 28, Glouster City, New Jersey. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Andrew David Smith, 30, 400 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle.
• Shelby Marie Standley, 23, 22000 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse Jonathan Stout, 31, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle.
• Dustin Tyler Voyles, 34, address withheld. Charge: battery and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding.
• Shawn Michael Wasyluk, 22, 9100 block of Beaverhead Ave., Englewood. Charges: dealing or trafficking in stolen property and three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Karoly Golarits, 52, 5200 block of Marset Lane, North Port. Charge: misuse of 911 or E911 system.
• Devon Shelby Jacobs, 28, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Kayleigh Renee Johnson, 31, Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Suzanne Elaine Millett, 56, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Carl John Pento, 50, 300 block of Goldstein St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Clay Levi Cooley, 18, Terre Haute, Indiana. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Daniel Flanagan, 35, Fort Myers. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Kenneth Ashton Freistuhler, 22, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Michael D. Kelly, 35, Golfview Road, Rotonda West. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Maria F. Olivo, 44, Purcell Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Samantha S. Otten, 23, 21400 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Odalys Perez Gonzalez, 56, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Tyeler Christion Purcell, 18, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• David Richard Smith, 40, Baldwin, Minnesota. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT and disorderly intoxication.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Whitney Lee Beauregard, 40, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. A second count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Joseph Edgar Branch, 41, Bradenton. Charges: resisting recovery of property and petty theft-three or more convictions. Sentence: 13 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,250.
• Edgar Joel Cartagena, 26, Bradenton. Charges: two counts of lewd or lascivious offense against a child. Sentence: 13 years in prison and 15 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,219.
• Desarae Cavalirei, 50, 3700 block of Dawson St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Bruce Allen Coelho, 31, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Nadine Dolezalek, 32, 500 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jonathan Gonzalez Arvelo, 26, Kissimmee, Florida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Danny Paul Goodman, 72, address withheld. Charge: lewd or lascivious conducted by a person 18 or older. Sentence: 15 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,068.
• Brandon Ray Grainger, 33, 28300 block of of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ashley Mae Marie Harper, 34, 2100 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of petty theft-three or more convictions. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were dropped or not prosecuted. Sentence: 15 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,350.
• Mark Sebastian Henery, 39, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Jamie C. Hickman, 43, 20200 block of Gentry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Patrick Antonio Kiner, 51, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and trespassing. A charge of corruption by threat against a public servant was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Amanda Christine Landron, 25, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A child neglect charge was dropped. Sentence: seven years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $159,080.
• Kyle Landon Maynard, 41, homeless, Murdock. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Charles Curtis McCloud Jr., 39, 20100 block of Delake Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Michael Edward Muldoon, 67, 4100 block of Hollis Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense. A DUI with damage charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,883.
• Ronald David Peacock, 62, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kathleen Perales, 51, Bradenton. Charges: petty theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,265.
• Raymond Quintana, 39, 1400 block of Kenmore St., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, failure to stop vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,270.
• Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of East St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $927.
• Robert Scott Taylor, 32, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of introducing contraband into a county detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 10 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Gregory Sean Turner, 53, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Nicole April Vela, 41, 1100 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $685.
• James Darryl Wheeles, 54, 400 block of Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 60 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,067.
• Jason Dean White, 45, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• James Harold Wolcott, 50, 300 block of Wherley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.