The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Noah Leon Carlson, 40, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Juan Carrichi, 19, Fort Myers. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste.
• Daniela Stephanie Cella, 25, Miami. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Justin Cidrak, 20, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: knowing, intentionally, unlawfully possessing five or more IDs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• John Telly Cubillete, 43, Tampa. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Luis Enrique Fernandez Adrianza, 44, 100 block of Baldwin Court SE, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Thomas Foots III, 64, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
• Chaise Anthony Grimes, 20, 900 block of Tarpon Blvd. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Taylor Lee Hendrix, 28, 2700 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of saltwater products license-first offense.
• Blake Robert Johnson, 20, Jeffersonville, Indiana. Charges: possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cheyanne Lee Lavinder, 27, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery.
• Jeffrey Leary, 63, 18600 block of Countryman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and without intent to kill.
• Russell Lowell MacDonald, 47, 22900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Wayne Mudge, 27, 3200 block of Amanda St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Jordan Alexander Reed, 32, North Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• George Robishaw, 32, 6900 block of Brandywine Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 48, 400 block of Seminole Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brad Allen Sherman, 31, 22100 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany Rae Sinclair, 28, 23300 block of Abrabe Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Wade Perry Sours III, 28, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Robert John St. Croix, 37, 300 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection-two or more prior convictions.
• Michael Shawn Sughrue, 72, 18200 block of Robinson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Kimberly Diane Sutter, 50, 2300 block of Achilles St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Leigh Umphries, 39, North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of amphetamine Schedule II, III or IV with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Anthony Roy Walters, 24, Riverview, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly intentionally unlawfully possessing five or more IDs.
• Sara Lynn Walton, 65, 1200 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Steven Carl Welgan, 50, 6400 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Robert Mitchell Ford, 30, LaBelle, Florida. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Christopher John Kendzior, 46, address withheld. Charges: battery and and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Frank Anthony Migneco, 50, Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Ashley Marie Palaschak, 30, 5100 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Shane R. Tanner, 50, 18300 block of Locklane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was dropped.
The following defendants were acquitted:
• Phillip James Robertson, 42, 1000 block of Kant Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery, petty theft and false ID given to law enforcement and two counts of failure to appear were dropped.
• Steven Alan Snapp, 54, 7300 block of Sanders Terrace, Englewood. Charge: battery.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Brooke Alice Bingham, 46, 1100 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Madison Taylor Davis, 21, 5100 block of Redwood Terrace, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Sheyenne Marcinczyk, 19, 600 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.
• James Scott Spears, 50, 1200 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: red grouper harvested 20 inches, and two counts of possession of gag grouper out of season.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Robert Edwin Bailey, 28, 1300 block of S.E. Ohio Ave., Arcadia. Charge: fail to redeliver hired or leased personal property. Sentence: 60 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Kara Danielle Cooper, 36, 100 block of Garland St., Rotonda. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer with violence. Two counts of battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT were not prosecuted. Sentence: 18 months (suspended) in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $792.
• David Joseph, 31, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, display, threaten or use a firearm for a felony offense and two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Joseph Frank Mendez Jr., 53, Lansing, Illinois. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $600.
• Shavon Codine Morgan, 26, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving while license is suspended, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
• Cherri Lynn Savoy, 50, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: assault. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,625.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Alex Jason Rosado, 34, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Sentence: six years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
• Kathy Lynn Peterson, 62, 8300 block of Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 26, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: attempted burglary of a structure or conveyance, burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed and petty theft. Sentence: 10 months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Shanna Renea Borovich, 41, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Rodolfo Cueto, 36, 6500 block of Mauna Loa Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A DUI charge was dropped. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Joshua Lee Green, 36, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Timothy Ray Kell, 39, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: 22 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $450.
• Marshall Macarthur Lane, 27, 100 block of Dartmouth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license is suspended-third conviction and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,330.
• Shannon Nicole Lewis, 35, 300 block of Venetia Ave., North Port. Charges: four counts of selling cocaine, four counts of possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of child neglect without great bodily harm. Sentence: 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $3,262.
• James Lee Lilly Jr., 52, Sarasota. Charge: trafficking in stolen property. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: grand theft, burglary to an unoccupied structure while unarmed and fraud-false owner info for pawned items less than $300. Sentence: 24 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Tiffany Ann May, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $534.65.
• Brian Dana Williamson, 54, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• David Taylor Bass Jr., 33, 3400 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery and criminal mischief. An aggravated battery charge was dropped. Sentence: five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $767.
• Kaylea Lauren Burlew, 23, 3700 block of Hidden Valley Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to person or property of another. A charge of child neglect was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,553.
• Travis John Downey, 40, Wauchula, Florida. Charge: introduce contraband into a detention facility. Sentence: 60 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $602.
• Taylor Marie Farrell, 33, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21900 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $920.
• Thomas John Frankenberger IV, 29, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm, grand theft of motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 10 years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $53,322.
• Ernesto Garcia, 47, Plant City, Florida. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 22 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Charlie Jawaan Edward Gasper III, 35, 21200 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: lewd or lascivious battery with a person under 16. The following charges were not prosecuted: lewd or lascivious battery with a person under 16 and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation. Sentence: 10 years in prison. Outstanding fees: $954.
• Nathaniel William Gelakoska, 28, Fort Myers. Charge: retail theft. Sentence: nine months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Caitlin Ann Lavena Jones, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: five years in prison. Outstanding fees: $802.
• Matthew Xavier Kane, 46, Miami Beach. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Pasquale Gabriel Monti, 46, 10000 block of Sunday Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: illegal sale of liquor. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Krishna Masceo Mote Jr., 29, Alva, Florida. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $900.
• Andrew James Wilson, 42, 22300 block of New Rochelle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Michele Lynn Zwolinski, 50, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
