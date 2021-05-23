The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Katie Ross Byrne, 32, 23100 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Tarique Keanu Cadet, 25, Sunrise, Florida. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to obey police or fire department officials and knowing intentionally or unlawfully possessing five or more IDs.
• Gene Matthew Cazeau Jr., 26, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Salvatore Vito Contino, 26, Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Joshua Kelly Gault, 35, 7600 block of Castleberry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: giving a false name.
• Jeremy Cole Jackson, 27, 3000 block of Villa St., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft.
• Jon Wesley Johnson, 36, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Jeffrey Todd Knavel, 39, Fort Myers. Charge: battery by a prison or jail detainee.
• Robert Joseph Leclerc, 51, address withheld. Charge: child abuse without causing great bodily harm.
• Skylar Rose McMann, 19, Arcadia. Charge: battery.
• Kari Lee Messer, 33, 7500 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lisa Marie Noble, 39, 5000 block of Silverbell Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Jennifer Ann Richard, 45, 6600 block of Hauli Court, North Port. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, burglary of an unoccupied structure while unarmed and driving while license is suspended.
• Michael James Roberts, 29, 55700 block of Cezzane Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Richelle Liane Christine Sears, 29, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: hiring vehicles with intent to defraud and petty theft.
• Dustin Kyle Shaner, 33, Clayton, Delaware. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Gage Trott, 19, 11200 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication.
• David Philip Watson, 60, 6000 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Nicole Louise Gates, 41, 300 block of S. Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription.
• Carlos William Gilliam, 37, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charges: felony battery and aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant.
• Ronald Alexander Lindo, 36, 1400 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction.
• Lance Marshall McEachn, 52, 1100 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license is suspended.
• Beverly Anne Spencer, 37, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Lori Rae Susmann, 63, 7400 block of Sweden Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Thomas Eduard Andrews, 56, 3000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ariel Campo, 23, Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rosny Chervil, 34, Fort Myers. Charge: bag and vessel limits, violation of red drum, snook and sea trout, and size limits for gag grouper.
• Daniel Patrick Garigen, 71, 23100 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony.
• Margaret Kathryn Jacob, 30, 12200 block of Zittle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Crystle Yvan Kasprzyk, 33, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A third count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped.
• Logan James Luke, 21, 100 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery.
• Bryce Hunter Schmidt, 18, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Dana Lyn Squires, 44, 100 Date St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Robert D. Shappell, 64, 100 block of Wright Drive, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $717.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Krishna Masceo Mote Jr., 29, Alva, Florida. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $900.
• Andrew James Wilson, 42, 22300 block of New Rochelle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Michele Lynn Zwolinski, 50, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Kevin Anthony Bernard, 38, 18500 block of Limberlos Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Teri Renee Chen, 37, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Michael Albert Cormier, 24, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $307.
• Emory D. Duggar, 44, Gillot Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $425.
• Mark Kelly Parker, 46, 9200 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third conviction and battery. The following charges were dropped: tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding and battery. Sentence: five months in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,030.
• Robert Sherrill Ward, 40, 2000 block of Astotta St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was acquitted of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and sirens. The following charges were not prosecuted: resisting an officer without violence, possession of firearm, ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $53,278.80.
• Vanessa Marie Wells, 43, 5200 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
