The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Richard Ermand Carbone, 47, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm and battery. A charge of battery on a person 65 or older was not prosecuted.
• Lisa Parker Elliott, 56, 4300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Rachell Colleen Grannell, 31, address withheld, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Kenyontae Jarrell Green, 22, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Keith William Jobbers, 47, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and two counts of battery.
• Juanita Beth Anne Kauffman, 41, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Toni Elizabeth Kendall, 47, 21000 block of Evanston Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Larry Burton Loy III, 30, 2400 block of Sistina Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: contributing to the delinquency by causing a child to commit a delinquent act, perjury in official proceedings and permitting unauthorized minor to drive.
• Patrick Joshua Smith, 23, Bradenton. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence.
• Selena M. Violette, 55, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• William Tyler Ward, 25, 200 block of Harwick Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction.
• Timothy Edward Willson, 26, Frankfort, Illinois. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Johnny Lee Addison, 45, 21400 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm.
• Fatmir Alija, 31, 8500 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender.
• Victoria Caitlin Chierico, 22, 1400 block of Sheehan Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kevin Fretwell, 38, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Everald Rohan McDonald, 43, Margate, Florida. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to register a motor vehicle.
• Thomas Joseph Taylor, 57, 26600 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. A child neglect charge was dropped.
• Adam Troy Windisch, 48, 21500 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and five counts of uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Amanda Christine Landron, 25, 5400 block of Phelps Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A child neglect charge was dropped. Sentence: seven years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $159,080.
• Kyle Landon Maynard, 41, homeless, Murdock. Charge: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 months in jail. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Charles Curtis McCloud Jr., 39, 20100 block of Delake Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Michael Edward Muldoon, 67, 4100 block of Hollis Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense. A DUI with damage charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 10 months in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,883.
• Ronald David Peacock, 62, 100 block of Rotonda Lakes Circle, Rotonda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Kathleen Perales, 51, Bradenton. Charges: petty theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,265.
• Raymond Quintana, 39, 1400 block of Kenmore Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, failure to stop vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,270.
• Audryona Jean Spahr, 28, 2200 block of East Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, resisting an officer with violence and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $927.
• Robert Scott Taylor, 32, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of introducing contraband into a county detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Manuel Torres Jr., 35, 20400 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 10 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Gregory Sean Turner, 53, 1400 block of NW Magnolia Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Nicole April Vela, 41, 1100 block of Rio de Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $685.
• James Darryl Wheeles, 54, 400 block of Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. The following charges were dropped: battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 60 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,067.
• Jason Dean White, 45, 1000 block of Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• James Harold Wolcott, 50, 300 block of Wherley Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Justin Lee Atwood, 33, Sarasota. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• James Robert Cole, 33, 3000 block of Villa Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Robert Lee Heltsley, 42, 9400 block of Fruitland Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Steven Matthew Rudd, 54, 4400 block of Warren Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Erika Jo Salerno, 40, 21200 block of Austin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $822.50.Compiled by Christy Feinberg