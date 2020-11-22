The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Thomas Michael Bobo, 36, 3900 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Benjamin Butler Jr., 34, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, trafficking in opium or a derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and six counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 35, Seasons Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christian Marcus Kantainis, 52, Naples. Charge: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Jessie Marie Lang, 55, Willis, Texas. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Stephen McGlone Jr., 36, 2000 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, dealing or trafficking in stolen property, possession of a firearm, ammo or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and violation of pretrial release condition.
• Mario William Miller, 35, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary.
• Brian Keith Morris, 40, 3500 block of Swanee Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Kendall Arlo Morrison Sr., 32, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Abimael Perez Carmona, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to sell.
• Ruben Dario Peters Martinez, 39, 800 block of Cordele Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery offender knew victim was pregnant.
• Mario Rivero Paz, 56, North Miami. Charge: grand theft.
• Joseph Edward Roberts, 41, homeless, Englewood. Charge: violation of an injunction within 5,000 feet of a petitioner’s residence, school or employer.
• Holly Marie Ryan, 54, Belleview, Florida. Charge: battery.
• David Wesley Schumacher Jr., 35, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in a second-degree felony.
• Zelda Smith, 78, 18300 block of Twilite Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nerito Velasquez Santizo, 37, LaBelle. Charge: giving a false name.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Richard Allen Albritton, 52, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: corruption by threat against a public servant and trespassing.
• Stephanie Anne Benning, 36, 3300 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaime Jose Chevere, 47, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Theresa Ann Gaudette, 58, Fountain, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Santiago Guido, 19, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Tina Kay Hanlon, 52, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked-habitual offender.
• Ryan Michael Kutash Frost, 33, 900 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charge: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender.
• David L. Randall, 33, Akron, Ohio. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer M. Rothert, 44, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Krystle Lea Rozborski, 37, Dunedin, Florida. Charge: battery.
• Jaime Omar Sepulveda, 41, 22300 block of Nyack Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense.
• Jeremy Dean Simmons, 39, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following case was entered into pretrial diversion:
• Thomas Przyborowski, 42, 12900 block of SW Pembroke Circle N., Lake Suzy. Charge: red grouper harvested 20 inches.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Donald Hart Mueller, 73, 2700 block of Aqua Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance and battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Roy Eric Bobo, 58, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: robbery. Sentence: 48 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kyle Richard Willeke, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace. A charge of violating an injunction against repeat or dating violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $270.
• Eezay Kendley, 39, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Exal Eduardo Lindo Gomez, 37, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $535.
• Troy Shane McGee, 30, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence and battery. Sentence: 120 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,107.
• Marne Anne Morrison Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Tyler Edward Nelson, 31, 23000 block of Peru Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were not prosecuted: tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, battery and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Richard Howard Schumacher, 30, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: breach of peace and obstruction by a disguised person. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Joseph Adam Sebasty, 34, address unknown. Charges: trespassing and petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jason Harper Sipes, 50, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: four months in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Richard O’Neil Smith, 41, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nicholas Michael Torres, 31, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Randy Steven White, 53, 22400 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $740.
• Lucas Brandon Yde, 32, 21200 block of Wardell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
