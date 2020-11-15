The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Jennifer Lynn Hendershot, 39, 24200 block of Pirate Harbor Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Mary M. Jurkowski, 40, Gulfview Place, Rotonda. Charge: battery.
• Donald Garrett Nuzum, 58, 3000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication.
• Victor Ray Pressley, 43, 1000 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon.
• Arnold Allen Tary, 52, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Mary Isabella Nason, 82, LaBelle, Florida. Charge: trespassing. A failure to appear charge was dropped.
• Randy Brian Pillinger, 50, 300 block of Fletcher Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and resisting law enforcement or merchant during retail theft.
• Kaitlin Rochelle Romer, 34, 7200 block of Acorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Xue Jian Tang, 55, 4300 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of conservation-license-stamp buy saltwater product from unlicensed dealer. Sentence: no incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $1,757.03.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Joseph Jeremiah O’Brien, 39, 400 block of Dunn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Maria Ortiz, 25, Tampa. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Katherine Marie Pendleton, 53, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kassie Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 20, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.50.
• Nicole Marie Tanguay, 36, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, homeless, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 24, 2800 block of Magdalena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trafficking in property known to be stolen. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Cara Ashley Wells, 35, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 180 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,422.
• Alexiss Alexandrea Wilson, 26, Sarasota. Charge: giving a false ID to law enforcement. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $821.50.
• Chad Michael Wilson, 37, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Jeffrey Lane Young, 69, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $410.
