The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Terry Keith Blanchard, 37, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to comply with registration law.
• Demetrice Allen Douglas, 37, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Blake Allen Honeycutt, 22, Akron Indiana. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure, petty theft, two counts of burglary to a conveyance, and resisting an officer without violence.
• Christopher Allen Kast, 28, 3400 block of Corning St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries.
• Yuliana Andreina Lassus, 19, Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and giving a false ID.
• Kendra April Mertell, 35, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brandon Lee Nickell, 46, 6400 block of Mayport St., Englewood. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure, petty theft, two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, resisting an officer without violence and perjury in official proceedings.
• Austin Gene Ousley, 21, Rochester, Indiana. Charges: burglary to an unoccupied structure, petty theft, two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, and resisting an officer without violence.
• Brittany Nicole Sawyer Hancock, 18, 3900 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Ashley Jane Washington, 34, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Terell Dante Washington, 34, Lehigh Acres. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Richard Allen Albritton, 52, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on an officer, firefighter, etc.
• Victor Gabriel Brown Jr., 24, 2400 block of Dando St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a vehicle.
• Amy Lee Huddleston, 32, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Corey Michael Smith, 46, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Patrizia Diana Whidden, 55, 12300 block of Green Gulf Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Deborah Ann Consolo, 30, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dale Robert Crawford, 51, North Fort Myers. Charge: taking of deer without one antler or one antler of 10 inches or more.
• Jonathan Quincy Diggs, 21, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Godofredy Ottoniel Rodriguez Pinzon, 23, Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft from a posted construction site and trespassing on a posted construction site. A charge of trafficking in stolen property was dropped.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Rick Leroy Bachmann, 61, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $622.
• Matthew Thomas Buckels, 36, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: five days in jail. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Zachary Alexander Byers, 27, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Eva Sierra Espinosa, 31, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: disturbing the peace and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Guadalupe Guido Carrillo Jr., 30, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: operating a vessel in a reckless manner. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Davious Kapinski, 28, 700 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft-previously convicted and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $955.
• Joshua David Tellier, 35, Mocha Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• William Preston Tice Jr., 33, 21900 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of an injunction for protection and criminal mischief. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $814.
• William Edward Woodbury Jr., 32, 1300 block of Willmette St., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 180 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
