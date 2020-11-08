The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Victor Gabriel Brown Jr., 24, 2400 block of Dando St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence.
• Brittany Morgan Combs, 34, 2100 block of Aldworth St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Robert Louis Diaz, 28, Fort Myers. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Steven Adam Hutto, 37, Lehigh Acres. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Curtis Clinton Kinney, 55, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Makayla Sue Lee, 19, 400 block of Decatur St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Leonard Moreland, 29, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation.
• Bryant Gene Odell, 62, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rigoberto Penalver Mendoza, 22, Homestead, Florida. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Mario Rivero Paz, 56, North Miami. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Portia Lee Reid, 32, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 35, 20200 block of Xita Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking stolen property, grand theft of a firearm, burglary while armed, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by other state delinquent adult and grand theft.
• Christina Smith, 46, 2100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Elizabeth Faith Spittler, 29, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Parul M. Thakar, 52, 9000 block of Mac Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft from merchant.
• Deeshawn Elijah Walker Sr., 25, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Brian Keith Walters, 46, 4400 block of Ganyard St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Peter Matthew Albritton, 46, North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas James Ghostley, 28, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Dale Franklin Green, 77, 500 block of Tahiti Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of DUI with damage to property or person, leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.
• Keith William Jobbers, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Neil Adam Kagan, 45, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charge: BUI.
• Jason B. Katz, 45, Miami Beach. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly Elizabeth Kelly, 31, 5000 block of Brack Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft.
• Penelope Kocsis, 46, 500 block of Edwards St., Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Philip Aaron Nazzaro, 32, 22000 block of Kimble Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lee Mikele Richardson, 45, 200 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: conservation-license-stamp buy saltwater product from unlicensed dealer.
• Devon Paul Wallace, 54, 200 block of West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: conservation-license-stamp buy saltwater product from unlicensed dealer.
The following case was entered into pretrial diversion:
• Matthew Michael Cardell, 23, 2700 block of Dode Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of battery.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Roman Gabriel Christopher, 48, 11200 block of Carnegie Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of no contact order and battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Michele Lynn Zwolinski, 50, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and introducing contraband into a county detention facility. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Keroy Winston Lewis, 40, Miami. Charge: giving a false name. The following charges were not prosecuted: unlawful possession of another person's ID and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Scott Clark Abbott, 63, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $970.
• Kenyon Karl Burley, 31, 6900 block of Regina Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer, resisting an officer without violence, battery, assault and trespassing. He was acquitted on the charges of burglary with assault or battery and attempted carjacking. Sentence: 36 months in prison, 36 suspended months in prison and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,223.
• Frank John Ciavattieri, 81, 500 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of transmission of pornography by electronic device by person in state. Sentence: 15 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,466.
• Justin Cole Davis, 25, 12500 block of Willmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Eric Jean Gallant, 50, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Bruce Allard Kane, 59, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: 10 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $422.
• Steven Albert Morris, 39, North Fort Myers. Charges: criminal mischief and petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $395.
• Cody Lee Nichols, 28, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: fishing with more than two nets from a vessel, fishing with two or more nets together and fishing with entangling net. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $532.50.
• Justin Tyler Nichols, 24, 4800 block of Globe Terrace, North Port. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and sirens. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of driving while license is suspended, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Michael Lee Nichols, 46, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: fishing with more than two nets from a vessel, fishing with two or more nets together and fishing with entangling net. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $532.50.
• Joseph Jeremiah O'Brien, 39, 400 block of Dunn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Maria Ortiz, 25, Tampa. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $722.
• Katherine Marie Pendleton, 53, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Sentence: eight months in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kassie Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 20, 23300 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.50.
• Nicole Marie Tanguay, 36, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Jason Todd Tijerina, 38, homeless, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Shaderiona Ketavia Wallace, 24, 2800 block of Magdalena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trafficking in property known to be stolen. A petty theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $702.
• Cara Ashley Wells, 35, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 180 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,422.
• Chad Michael Wilson, 37, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: four years of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Jeffrey Lane Young, 69, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $410.
