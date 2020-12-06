The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Barbara Jeanette Allen, 35, North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, trafficking in amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felony and using a firearm while committing a felony.
• Albertine Anderson, 58, 23200 block of Avacado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Domenic David Cuoco, 49, 6600 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• John Jeffery Dillon, 43, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• John Anthony Finney, 34, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gabriel Angel Gonzalez, 20, Miami. Charge: violation of a domestic violence injunction.
• Sarah Marie Miles, 21, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tina Elaine Riley, 57, 400 block of Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Leonard John Siggins, 76, 8400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Beverly Anne Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: battery.
• Arianna Sylvia Torres, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Toby R. Alt, 18, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Levi S. Campbell, 31, Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Raymond E. Cobb, 22, Fort Meade, Florida. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paul Gordon Fredette, 56, 21 Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Nicole Marie Horvath, 38, Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery and petty theft.
• Kelvin Jerome Jackson, 56, Fort Myers. Charge: battery.
• Daveonne Jamarous Richards, 21, Bradenton. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Larry Thermidor, 26, 22400 block of Lacombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Jamal Daveonte Marquis Trevorah, 27, Palmetto, Florida. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Charles Wesley Bingham II, 45, 1100 block of Fletcher St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jessica Josephine Ortiz, 31, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following case:
• Jeffrey Tejada, 27, Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $710.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Nicole P. Avros, 35, St. Petersburg, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815
• Amanda Lynn Letto, 33, 2500 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended-second or subsequent conviction. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Dalvin Rafael Ramos, 31, Naples. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Thomas Earle Wade, 56, 400 block of Chestnut Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. A charge of obstructing justice-tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
