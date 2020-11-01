The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Trey Matthew Barrington, 21, 14300 block of Morristown Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Taylor Nicole Freed, 27, Sarasota. Charge: battery.
• Justin Lee Minns, 36, 8300 block of Austrian Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: disguise oneself to obstruct due execution of law.
• Jobian Edwin Myers, 36, Hallandale, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Kathryn Diane Nichols, 62, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Douglas Troy Quick, 41, 400 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and false station verification ownership to second-hand dealer.
• Cynthia Roberts, 68, 100 block of Oldenburgh Court NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Quentin Earl Schrock, 39, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and expose sexual organs.
• Capri Lynn Wiedemann, 22, Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charge: burglary while armed.
The following cases was closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Shawn Anthony Samuda, 45, 3200 block of Camillia Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
The following cases were entered into pretrial diversion:
• Cristian Jesus Bolivar, 24, Miami. Charges: driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Christopher Michael Conner Jr., 20, 4400 block of NW County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Juan J. Claudio, 22, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Stacey Scott Gable, 51, 100 block of Fitzsimons St., Port Charlotte. Charge: illegal wildlife take within Tier 1: Babcock Ranch Preserve. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $265.
• Artur Janta-Lipinski, 51, 15500 block of Aqua Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: conservation-license-stamp buy saltwater product from unlicensed dealer. A second charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $1,534.45.
• Jillian Grace Wilson, 19, 6100 block of Roberta Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Two counts of violation of pretrial release conditions were dropped or not prosecuted: Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $817.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Christian Marie Allender, 40, 21400 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Donald James Ingersoll, 52, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,327.
• Zachary Joseph Leone, 24, 17000 block of Doyle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: expose sexual organs. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $920.
• Daven Lee Mayall, 37, 3200 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: five months in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Daniel Leonard Miller, 48, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: eight months of probation. Outstanding fees: $835.
• Scott Wayne Parsons, 57, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Michael Wayne Pizzolato Jr., 36, 3800 block of Portair Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Yohander Romero Pedroso, 41, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts of burglary. A grand theft charge was dropped. Sentence: 13 months in prison and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,280.
• Michael Joseph Rocco, 32, 4500 block of S. San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Antonio Edgar Sanchez Morales, 39, Immokalee. Charge: giving a false name. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Richard Howard Schumacher, 30, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: none.
• Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 36, 700 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Keith Andrew Suber, 38, Charge: making a false report. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Joseph Earl Watts, 51, Seminole, Oklahoma. Charges: violation of executive order regarding red drum, snook and sea trout, and illegal use of gang hook or multiple hooks to harvest snook. Sentence: No incarceration or probation noted. Outstanding fees: $690.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.