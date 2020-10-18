The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Jeremy David Gentry, 47, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Daniel Lee Griffiths, 41, Sarasota. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Kayla Marie Henry, 27, Fort Meade, Florida. Charge: giving a false name.
• Kaitlyn Marie Key, 21, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Amin Salem Mahshie, 27, 3000 block of Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Sean Bradley Metcalf, 57, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Thomas Edward Oglesby, 28, 18300 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Anne Marie Susan Peterson, 49, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Bobbi Jean Rodgers, 51, 200 block of Santarem Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Joseph Adam Sebasty, 34, 28100 block of Altadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and trespassing on a construction site.
• Anne Traglia, 50, 27000 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Terri Lynn Ufko, 53, 500 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• William Bailon, 55, 4800 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft.
• Sean Robert Golladay, 31, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla Marie Hobbins, 31, 7400 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel P. Kain, 44, Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft. The following charges were not prosecuted: grand theft and resisting the recovery of property.
• John Nicol Kierstead, 45, 1200 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Dat T. Nguyen, 30, 600 block of Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: transit bay scallops from open through closed areas.
• Emily Ann Robinett, 28, homeless, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Jeremy James Steinbach, 39, St. Petersburg. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Christopher James Vause, 27, 16100 block of Limegrove St., Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief and trespassing.
The following case was entered into pretrial diversion:
• Fidel L. Perez, 58, Naples. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon/firearm into airport terminal
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Clay Wolfgang Collini, 31, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: grand theft. The following charges were dropped: burglary, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• William Drew Daley, 43, Bradenton. Charge: criminal mischief. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $585.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Edward Franklin McKay, 59, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing cocaine was not prosecuted. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $558.
• Joseph Daniel Miley Jr., 66, 11100 block of Reinhardt Ave, Englewood. Charge: driving while license permanently. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $515.
• Joshua Malcom Odom, 38, 16400 block of Chicopee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license is suspended and driving with no motor vehicle registration. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Kristina Nicole Perkins, 38, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and using or possessing ID of another person without consent. The following charges were not prosecuted: fraudulent use of credit card, possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a stolen credit card. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,603.
• Kirk Caleb Rolle, 28, Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Dylan Austin Roy, 25, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication and possession of a firearm or weapon while under domestic violence injunction. Sentence: 10 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,222.
• Christina Diane Sarah Soule, 41, 1400 block of Persay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with an expired license. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Johnny Alexander Jr., 45, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $759.
• Jamal James Campbell, 21, 1600 block of Geranium Ave., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Jonathon L. Carpenter, 20, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: disorderly intoxication. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $372.
• James Michael Duffy Jr., 35, 100 block of Avens St., Port Charlotte. Charge: misuse of 911 or E911 system. A charge of making a false report was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Donald E. Frisby, 79, address withheld. Charge: exposure of sexual organs. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Danny Michael Greco, 45, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,322.
• Geuleta Meteuis, 38, 1100 block of Ware Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $821.50.
• Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Down Marie O'Neal, 50, 11000 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,291.
• Elisa Marie Rodriguez Lussane, 27, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
