The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Seth Isreal Kahl, 41, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation.
• Scott Steven Lenart, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• Victoria Elizabeth Lowery, 28, Red Springs, N.C. Charge: battery.
• Yoslan Ofarrill, 37, Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Del Alan Richard Philips, 30, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older.
• Nancy Ellen Rollin, 59, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Karl Arthur Wojciechowski, 32, Bradenton. Charges: two counts of grand theft and two counts of petty theft.
• Christopher Charles Zebley, 34, 100 block of Lakeview Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft-motor vehicle.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Jennifer Ann Barry Tillman, 43, 2800 block of 10th St., Placida. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Curtis Lamont Chatman, 41, Lakeland, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended.
• Joshua R. Creekmore, 19, 400 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Alexis Kaylee Eggly, 19, 27100 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Elliott Morgan Hartman, 54, 100 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Justin Thomas Peacock, 22, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were dropped: display, threaten or use a firearm for felony offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Andre Relats, 33, Naples Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery.
• Christopher Wade Spurlock, 42, 12300 block of Gasparilla Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery when victim is pregnant.
The following case was entered into pretrial diversion:
• Chase Edwin Dolphin, 28, 13500 block of Overton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Melissa M. Manning, 40, 18300 block of Monmouth Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,330.
• Sarah Elizabeth Sherman, 40, 10900 block of Wheeler Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: selling, giving or serving alcohol. Sentence: No jail or probation time noted. Outstanding fees: $695.
• Austin Jacob Sprinkles, 26, 21400 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of cruelty to animals. Four counts of abandonment of animals and two counts of animal cruelty were not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,820.40.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Danny Michael Greco, 45, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,322.
• Geuleta Meteuis, 38, 1100 block of Ware Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $821.50.
• Jennifer Lyn Olson, 39, 26100 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Down Marie O’Neal, 50, 11000 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charge: reckless driving when reduced from DUI. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,291.
• Elisa Marie Rodriguez Lussane, 27, 700 block of Crestview Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Taylor Marie Farrell, 32, 9400 block of Fruitland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing not more than 20 grams of marijuana was dropped. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Kevin John Matyisin, 51, 1200 block of Jasper St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,596.
• Timothy Jack Meehl, 31, 200 block of Deerfield Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of false owner info for pawned items less than $300. A grand theft charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Kevin Curtis Murphy, 53, 2000 block of Mississippi Ave., Englewood. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was dropped. Sentence: one year of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,345.
• Pamela Dawn Peak, 31, 30900 block of Orange Blossom, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Jeremy Phillip Peters, 33, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release condition and battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,695.
• Rogelio Sanchez, 30, Clewiston, Florida. Charge: harvest endangered plant without permit. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Derek Albert Shaffer, 37, 4600 block of Pompano St., Placida. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $357.
• Taryn Elizabeth Smith, 27, Sarasota. Charge: petty theft. A failure to appear charge was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Michael David Tucker, 35, 100 block of Buckeye Ave., NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $885.
• Kristina Lynn Whitman, 37, 22100 block of Malone Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with a blood alcohol of .15 or higher or while having a passenger younger than 18, and willfully defraud or attempt to defraud urine drug test. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,803.
• Justin Ray Young, 37, 7200 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault on an officer and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers with lights and siren. The following charges were not prosecuted: operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: one year of community control and three years of probation. Outstanding fees: $565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.