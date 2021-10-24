The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, or other rulings.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Deangelo Lamont Carter, 36, 600 block of Edgemere St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carol Galbraith, 64, 13200 block of Gershwin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older.
• Sharia Nicole Harley, 32, Fort Myers. Charges: disorderly conduct and affrays.
• Raymond George Keen, 38, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register.
• Brian Keith Keener, 44, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: grand theft and trafficking in stolen property.
• Derek John Kelly, 26, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement.
• Susan E. Konold, 19, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief to a church, synagogue, mosque or religious article.
• Collin Francis McGovern, 30, 2200 block of Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of five or more IDs and possession and transfer of credit card-making equipment.
• Joshua Leonard Nowak Hahlbohm, 41, 400 block of W. Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace.
• Ashley Elizabeth Olson, 26, 5400 block of Brussels Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Antonio Padilla Molina Jr., 22, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Elliott Karl Sanford, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: loitering or prowling.
• Phyllis Anne Williams, 73, 2400 block of Palm Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Johnathan Wayne Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Thomas Schippert Bailey, 36, address withheld. Charge: violation of an injunction for protection.
• Brian P. Brennan, 19, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief and trespassing.
• Terrence Jack Griffiths, 26, Magnolia Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Amy Louise-Sigrid Groover, 34, 21000 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing.
• Joshua William Harrington, 28, Orlando Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Kayla Mae Henderson, 27, 2800 block of 12th St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
• Steven Anthony Hrabak, 52, 17000 block of Smith Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and resisting an officer without violence.
• Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 44, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
• Shaakira Fateen Najieb, 34, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon.
• Alberto Nieves, 38, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license is suspended with knowledge.
• Donna Marie Perry, 52, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Ryan Scott Stansbury, 32, 22000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
• Kimberly Diane Sutter, 51, 12700 block of Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility.
• Vincent Tirico, 60, Lodi, New Jersey. Charges: false alarms of fire, obstructing firefighter or equipment and two counts of battery on an officer or firefighter.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Domingo Guillermo Domingo Ramirez, 25, Fort Myers. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft.
• Lindsey Ann Ewing, 37, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Anastacio Garcia Martin, 37, Fort Myers. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft.
• Heather A. Gibson, 40, 20300 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Monica Jean Harris, 46, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, fail to register motor vehicle and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. A charge of using a firearm while committing a felony was dropped.
• Alina Hrebonkina, 24, 21500 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft.
• Francisco Marroquin Alfredo, 25, Fort Myers. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft.
• Teresa Pascual Alonzo, 35, Fort Myers. Charges: harvest endangered plant without a permit and grand theft.
• Dyanna Asky Powell, 23, 2500 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. The following charges were dropped: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Jacob Riggs, 23, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Joseadolfo Rodriguez, 22, 400 block of N. 16 Ave., Arcadia. Charges: carrying a concealed weapon or unlicensed electric weapon or device, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and fail to return driver's license registration when insurance canceled.
• Shawn Chakma Wilson, 22, 18200 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• William Kenneth Blount, 24, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Forest Gabriel Malone, 20, 2600 block of Sherman Oak Drive, North Port. Charge: making a false report. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $353.
• Robert Fred Sawyer, 65, 1400 block of Sheehan Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The following charges were dropped: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 15 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $367.
• Brandy Reene Williams, 45, North Fort Myers. Charge: utter false instrument. A second count was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Darrel Harrelson Allen, 40, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a harmful, new legend drug without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Heather Christine Brophy, 49, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Michael Dewayne Brown, 63, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving without a license (revoked-habitual offender). Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Rachelle Lynn Brown, 50, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, attaching registration license plate not assigned and fail to register a motor vehicle. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Raymond Paul Carnes III, 41, 2700 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: uttering a false bank bill, note, etc., and petty theft. Sentence: 30 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Carolyn Sue Catt, 57, 23100 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of introducing contraband into a detention facility was dropped. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $765.
• Christopher Michael Danner, 31, 22900 block of Central Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. A petty theft charge was dropped. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $521.
• Martha Lucia Gomez, 55, 26500 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fail to obey police or fire department officials. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $878.
• Danielle Frances Humphrey, 49, 11200 block of SW Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: obstructing justice-intimidate, threaten, etc., victim or witness, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of offender violates no contact order was dropped. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $1,530.
• Dennis Eugene Jelks Jr., 38, Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Lolus Ray Johnson, 60, 1000 block of Tabor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Christopher Allen Krase, 46, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of driving without a valid license as not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Eric John Marquis, 44, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police with lights and siren was not prosecuted. Sentence: six months in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Jackie Steve Palon III, 25, 3000 block of Traverse Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Frank Preston Parker, 31, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $915.
• Damon Jerod Pitts, 44, address withheld. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,017.
• Terray Lamonte Rawles, 45, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Jose Angel Rodriguez Sr., 29, 3200 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Robin Tina Rose, 35, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $449.75.
• Andrew James Schramm, 31, 3500 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Paul Luis Scribner Sr., 39, address withheld. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: sexual battery on a victim over 12 and three counts of sexual battery. Sentence: 18 months in prison and 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,495.22.
• Shayne Stevens Smith, 38, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Ishawn Stephenson Jr., 19, 1300 block of Wilmette Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Albert Lee Thomas, 50, 1600 block of Charlana St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a firearm or concealed weapon by a convicted felon. The following charges were not prosecuted: sexual battery with a firearm, deadly weapon or physical force, false imprisonment adult, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Sentence: eight years in prison. Outstanding fees: $917.
• Daren James Tyree, 51, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Marilee Joy Wilkie, 23, 3500 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Christopher Charles Zebley, 35, 7500 block of Raten St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving without a license-revoked-habitual offender. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 18 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,487.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.