The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Betty Ann Bisceglia, 48, 13200 block of Darnell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: size limit violation of hog fish.
• William Thomas Campbell, 24, Tampa. Charge: petty theft.
• Kodee M. Dipaolo Bravo, 24, 100 block of E. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: battery.
• Anel Angel Estremera, 33, 300 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Samuel Eungard, 67, address withheld. Charge: battery.
• George Steven Foster, 39, Tampa. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Staci M. Livingston, 43, 6000 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Brandon Lee Logsdon, 29, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a vehicle with altered numbers.
• Kaitlyn Nicole Miles, 23, address withheld, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery and two counts of child abuse.
• Rashoun Devonte Morris, 27, Orlando. Charge: contempt of court.
• Apolinario Perez Gomez, 44, 1000 block of SE Eighth St., Arcadia. Charge: giving a false name.
• Montana Marie Perkins, 20, 6000 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Delroy Junior Richards, 44, 400 block of NW Springlake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana.
• Bobby Jerome Richardson, 35, 21900 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resist recovery of property.
• Jarrod Robeck, 29, address withheld, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Shawn Dwayne Robinson, 49, Tampa. Charge: driving while license is suspended.
• Brant Jeffrey Schepper, 30, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication and loitering or prowling.
• Robert Dean Sexton, 50, 11000 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: trespassing.
• Lacey Jayne Shaver, 31, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: giving a false name.
• Chelsea Rae Smith, 27, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: battery.
• James Earl Stone, 22, Fort Myers. Charge: giving a false name.
• Rolde Surin, 37, Naples. Charges: driving while license is suspended and giving a false name.
• Taylor Ann Thiel, 23, 1700 block of Wendover St., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of nonresident driver's license.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Felicia Marie Demaio, 55, 4400 block of Alta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing.
• Jeremy Joseph Gilman, 33, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elliott Morgan Hartman, 54, 100 block of Hibiscus Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Timmy Ray Hill, 59, 2700 block of Wyola Ave., North Port. Charges: carjacking while armed with a firearm or weapon, kidnapping, tampering in a second-degree felony proceeding and battery.
• Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 36, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft.
• Melanie Dale Miller, 49, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft.
• Ashleigh Lauren Roberts, 23, address withheld. Charges: battery and criminal mischief.
• Michelle Lee Spittler, 47, 100 block of Appian St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shauna Karl Wibel, 29, 1200 block of Sugar Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence.
The following case was entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Rachel D. Berberian, 27, Bradenton. Charges: petty theft and resist recovery of property.
The following case was transferred to another court:
• Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charges: corruption by threat against a public service, DUI and DUI with damage. A charge of aggravated assault on an officer was dropped.
The following defendant was deemed mentally or physically unable to stand trial:
• Tristin David Murphy, 36, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Jose Manuel Otero, 54, 18000 block of Windingvail Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: torture an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill. A charge of animal abandonment was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
• Dale Allen Qualls, 31, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disturbing the peace. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: No incarceration nor probation noted. Outstanding fees: $315.
• Briana L. Reyna, 24, Immokalee. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $265.
• Linda Susan Shellinger, 29, 100 block of Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $580.
• Christopher William Watson, 35, 1000 block of Red Bay Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and false owner information for pawned items less than $300. A petty theft charge was dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $660.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Timothy Paul Brown, 54, 18200 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disturbing the peace. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: harassing a witness and battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: none.
• Freddie Earl Campbell, 33, 1500 block of Purdy Lane, North Port. Charge: accessory after the fact of life felony. The following charge was not prosecuted: homicide murder dangerous depraved without premeditation-firearm used. Sentence: 10 years in prison (four years suspended sentence) and nine years of probation (to serve 6 years). Outstanding fees: $965.
• Angela Lee Contini, 56, 100 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Sean Allen Gonyea, 35, 23500 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of driving while license is suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $855.
• Zachary Allen Laflair, 32, 1000 block of Ohana Ave., North Port. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude police officer. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $550.
• Ashley Elizabeth LeGrand, 35, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license is suspended or revoked. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Jeremy Ray Mahoney, 43, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: four counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia. driving while license is suspended and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 120 days in jail and 48 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Joshua Aaron Manter Sr., 34, Delaware, Ohio. Charge: possession of cocaine. The following charges were not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in meth. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Debra L. Matthews, 65, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: nine months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,224.
• Chad Steffon McGowan, 53, 500 block of Mary St., Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $320.
• Paul Andrew Mofield, 37, Cookville, Tennessee. Charges: sexual assault by custodian sexual battery on a victim over 12 and lewd or lascivious behavior exhibition by an offender 18 and older on a victim younger than 16. A charge of lewd or lascivious conducted was not prosecuted. Sentence: 112 months and two days in prison and 120 months of probation. Must register as a sexual predator upon release from custody. Outstanding fees: $2,142.
• Paul Joseph Mraz II, 31, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription were not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Daniel Isaac Ortiz, 26, 21500 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of burglary. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $715.
• Mark Kelly Parker, 46, address withheld, Englewood. Charges: battery and two counts of violation of pretrial release condition. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery and violation of pretrial condition. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,767.
• Daniel James Peak, 30, 11300 block of Sixth Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving with no motor vehicle registration and failure to maintain insurance. Sentence: two years of community control and two years of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 23, 1200 block of Sugar Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Sentence: 90 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $747.
• Steven Glenn Smith, 30, 29400 block of Nottingham Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of a credit card. A charge of possession of an ID for another person without consent was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Ryan Craig Snyder, 22, Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 150 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Clifford James Spatz, 54, Windward Place, Placida. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 45 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Franklin Vonzell Summersett, 35, 5800 block of SW U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charge: giving a false name. Sentence: 60 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $407.
• Angela Mary Thomas, 50, 1900 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Cynthia Lee Turner, 30, 5200 block of Forbes Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing contraband into a detention facility and two counts of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 24 months in prison and 18 years of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Robert Lawrence Villano, 75, North Haven, Connecticut. Charge: battery. A charge of resisting an officer without violence was not prosecuted. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,777.
• Mathew Allen Ward, 34, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: 20 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $50.
• Jason Dean White, 45, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was not prosecuted. Sentence: seven months in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Amber Nicole Williams, 33, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, resist recovery of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $905.
• Crystal Simone Wladyka, 34, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: battery on an officer or firefighter and petty theft. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Donald Macy Wright II, 34, 23000 block of Alabaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and two counts of battery. A charge of violation of pretrial release condition was dropped. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $2,599.
• Riquan Komiah Young, 39, Lehigh Acres. Charges: delivering, possessing or selling an altered firearm and giving a false name. The following charges were not prosecuted: driving without a valid license, possession of a weapon by a delinquent or felon and carrying a concealed weapon or electric weapon device. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $320.
