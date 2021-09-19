The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc.
The following cases were dropped/abandoned (no file):
• Connie Melissa Anderson, 47, 7400 block of Jennifer Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Matthew S. Audet, 33, 12600 block of Chamberlain Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Marc Carpenter, 50, Holladay, Utah. Charge: battery.
• Timothy Ramiro Castro, 40, 2400 block of Affinity Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third conviction.
• Joleen Marie Doherty, 36, 300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carlot Dorsainvil, 54, 26200 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
• Gianna E. Grant, 18, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Roberta Grant, 69, 21200 block of Austin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft.
• Danielle Frances Humphrey, 49, 11200 block of SW Cedar Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of a firearm and false information to law enforcement during investigation.
• Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 36, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Coedy Marie Ann Walsh, 40, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
The following cases were closed with a disposition of nolle prosequi:
• Noah Lee Clark, 46, 22300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Allen Fortune, 26, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of trespassing.
• Yosmany Travieso Gonzalez, 34, Bradenton. Charge: petty theft.
• Joshua Lee Green, 37, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: assault on an officer, firefighter, EMT.
• Christian Alexander Kitchell, 31, 300 block of Capitola St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery.
• Reuben Kelly Kraft, 37, 1600 block of Boswell St., North Port. Charge: petty theft.
• Christopher M. Lezgus, 63, Naples. Charge: criminal mischief.
• George Alan Wilson, 43, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting an officer without violence. A charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence was dropped.
The following defendants were entered into pre-trial diversion:
• Payton Mitchell Dickinson, 20, 2900 block of Wilson Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief.
• Amanda Ray Meyers, 28, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: selling, giving or serving alcoholic beverages to a person younger than 21.
• Roger Davis Palmer, 41, 300 block of W. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery.
The following cases were transferred to another court:
• Zoe Eva Skowronski, 24, 20300 block of Mount Prospect Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, trespassing and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
• Austin Alexander Thomson, 37, 9600 block of Arsipe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and resisting an officer without violence.
Adjudication was withheld in the following cases:
• Christopher Martin Carey, 62, 5000 block of N. Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon, unlicensed firearm. A charge of possessing drug paraphernalia was dropped. Sentence: 24 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $615.
• Kevin Daniel Wheeler, 35, Sarasota. Charge: fail to redeliver hired/leased personal property. Sentence: 30 days in jail and 60 days of probation. Outstanding fees: $610.
The following defendants were adjudicated guilty:
• Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 21, Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed. The following charges were not prosecuted: grand theft of a firearm and petty theft. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $1,565.
• Larry Curtis Avant, 22, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. A second count was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $665.
• Huey Roscoe Bethea Jr., 36, Evergreen, North Carolina. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $585.
• Terry Lee Bostian, 57, homeless, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $420.
• Luana Bueno, 21, 7400 block of Franzino Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was not prosecuted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $385.
• Mark Ernest Dickinson Jr., 31, 100 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Another count of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription was dropped. Sentence: 18 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Jerold Lynn Jenner, 38, 3900 block of Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: six months of probation. Outstanding fees: $670.
• Ashley Nicole Kudlach, 36, 700 block of Trojan Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Two counts of possession of cocaine were dropped. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $815.
• Makenzie Jo Maze, 30, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda. Charge: DUI. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,078.
• Jennifer E. Orlick, 38, 100 block of Bedford Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence and violation of pretrial release condition. Sentence: six months in jail and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,083.93.
• Deshayla Antionette Owens, 25, Tampa. Charges: retail theft and trafficking in property known to be stolen. A charge of retail theft was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,130.
• Angel Marie Payne, 41, 27000 block of Omni Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: cruelty to animals and abandonment of animals. Sentence: 12 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,176.60.
• Kyle Travis Robertson, 31, North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking in more than 14 grams of amphetamine and possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. The following charges were dropped or not prosecuted: possession of drug paraphernalia and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Sentence: 10 years in prison and five years of probation. Outstanding fees: $105,635.
• Jake Joseph Robidoux, 40, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: resist recovery of property and petty theft-previously convicted. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Nicholas William Smith, 32, 8300 block of Osprey Road, Grove City. Charges: two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on the following charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and carrying a concealed weapon. A charge of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams of marijuana was not prosecuted. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $1,195.
• Luc Thelice, 20, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: defrauding an innkeeper and battery. Sentence: credit for time served. Outstanding fees: $672.
• Zachary Thomas Vanderwarker, 29, Melbourne, Florida. Charge: trespassing. Sentence: 30 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $370.
• Shayne Andrew Williamson, 26, Wauchula, Florida. Charges: grand theft-property valued $100,000 or more, and battery. Sentence: 36 months in prison. Outstanding fees: $2,844.60.
• Brian Keith Wolf, 52, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. A possession of drug paraphernalia charge was not prosecuted. Sentence: 364 days in jail. Outstanding fees: $865.
• Nicholas Joseph Yashin, 40, 12500 block of Richezza Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Adjudication was withheld on a charge of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription. Sentence: 36 months of probation. Outstanding fees: $765.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.